Chip Kelly replacements: 3 best candidates for Ryan Day to fill Ohio State OC spot

With Chip Kelly leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders, Ohio State coach Ryan Day is once again in the market for an offensive coordinator. After a series of coaching changes, Day is looking for stability while ensuring the Buckeyes maintain their high-powered offense.

Leading contenders for Ryan Day’s Ohio State OC spot

Brian Hartline (Ohio State, Co-Offensive Coordinator & WRs Coach)

Hartline is a strong internal candidate with a proven track record as a recruiter, bringing in elite talents like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline - Source: Imagn

Promoting him would provide continuity, but despite his title, he has not been the primary play-caller—something Ohio State must consider.

Kevin Wilson (Tulsa, Head Coach & Former Ohio State OC)

Wilson led Ohio State’s offense from 2017 to 2022, overseeing two 13-1 seasons in 2018 and 2019. His familiarity with Day and the program could ease the transition, and he also has experience coaching quarterbacks.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson - Source: Imagn

A return to Columbus would reunite him with a system he knows well.

Andy Kotelnicki (Penn State, Offensive Coordinator)

Kotelnicki has turned heads with an explosive Penn State offense, ranking second in total offense among Big Ten teams. His emphasis on pre-snap motion and shifts mirrors Kelly’s approach, making him a logical fit.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki - Source: Imagn

Hiring Kotelnicki would also add an intriguing layer to Ohio State’s rivalry with Penn State, especially after the Nittany Lions lured away defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Other possible candidates to replace Chip Kelly

Shannon Dawson (Miami, Offensive Coordinator): Led a top-ranked offense in total yards and points per game. Neal Brown (Former West Virginia Head Coach): Known for his high-speed, "NASCAR-fast" offense. Will Stein (Oregon, Offensive Coordinator): Has coached two Heisman Trophy finalists. Joe Moorhead (Akron, Head Coach): Former offensive coordinator at Penn State and Oregon with a strong track record. Mike Shanahan (Indiana, Offensive Coordinator): Led the Big Ten’s highest-scoring offense last season. Jeff Nixon (Syracuse, Offensive Coordinator): Brings NFL experience and previously worked with Day in 2016. Jason Candle (Toledo, Head Coach): Has consistently built strong offenses at Toledo. Jamey Chadwell (Liberty, Head Coach): Has past experience as an offensive coordinator.

Ryan Day and Ohio State’s offensive philosophy moving forward

According to reports, Ryan Day is considering Group of Five head coaches as well, signaling a broad search for the right fit. Initially, he hired Bill O’Brien, but O’Brien left for Boston College. Day then landed Kelly, who quickly jumped to the NFL. Given the frequent turnover in the position, Ohio State is prioritizing continuity.

The new offensive coordinator will inherit a crucial role—working with a first-time starting quarterback and a revamped offensive line. Ryan Day’s decision will shape Ohio State’s offense for years to come.

