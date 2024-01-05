Chris Braswell NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Alabama CB

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following Alabama being eliminated from the College Football Playoff in the semi-finals, Braswell announced his decision to enter the draft.

“Throughout my tenure at UA, I’ve achieved my primary goals of winning a national championship and, above all, earning my degree,” Braswell wrote on social media. “Along the way, I’ve forged lifelong bonds and created indelible memories. However, it’s time for me to embark on a new chapter.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Braswell recorded 76 tackles and 11 sacks over three seasons at Alabama and is projected to be a Day 2 pick.

Also Read: Nick Saban spills the beans on Alabama’s insurance policy for NFL draft-eligible players.

Chris Braswell's NFL Draft landing spots

#1, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will be actively searching for an edge rusher/linebacker for the 2024 season, which is why Chris Braswell is a great fit.

Since returning from a torn ACL, which included being a healthy scratch in Week 17, Von Miller has struggled. Meanwhile, pass rushers AJ Espensa and Shaq Lawson are both pending free agents, which shows the need to add an impact pass rusher.

Last season, Braswell finished second on the Crimson Tide in sacks, showing he can get after the quarterback effectively.

#2, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals did spend two third-round picks in 2022 on edge rushers Myjai Sanders and Cam Thomas, but Arizona is a logical fit for Chris Braswell.

Arizona is fifth-worst in the NFL in sacks, recording just 33 through 16 games. Dennis Gardeck is leading the Cardinals in sacks with six and only has one year left on his deal. So, Arizona should consider adding depth behind him in case he leaves.

The Cardinals should focus on their defense in the draft, and adding an impact pass rusher is a must.

#3, New York Giants

Chris Braswell recorded eight sacks this season

The New York Giants 2023 season cannot end soon enough as the team struggled this season.

New York has recorded just 29 sacks, which is tied for the second-fewest in the NFL this season.

With 11.5 sacks this season, Kayvon Thibodeaux is the lone bright spot on the defensive line. But his production could improve if there is another legit pass rusher opposite him so that he does not get doubled-team that often. That is why Chris Braswell is a good fit.

#4, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots defense has struggled this season, which includes getting after the quarterback.

New England recorded just 35 sacks this season, ranking 27th in the NFL, as the Pats have no player with double-digit sacks this season.

Braswell can come in and be a strict pass rusher and help out in coverage, as passing defense was also a problem for New England.

#5, New Orleans Saints

The final team that is a possible landing spot for Alabama's Chris Braswell is the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints recorded just 33 sacks, tying for the fourth-fewest in the NFL this season. New Orleans is led by Carl Granderson, who has 8.5 sacks this season, and Demario Davis, who has 4.5 sacks.

However, Davis is 34 and only has one year left on his deal, so adding someone like Braswell to replace him makes sense.