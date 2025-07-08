Chris Klieman at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions Kansas State HC must answer

The hopes are high as Chris Klieman enters his seventh season at Kansas State in 2025. The coach has transformed the Wildcats into a force in the Big 12, and is expected to make an appearance at the Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday.

He will answer a host of questions relating to his program heading into the 2025 season from press members.

Here's a look at five questions Chris Klieman should answer during his session at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters, on Tuesday.

Five questions for Chris Klieman at the Big 12 media days

#1, How the team will live up to the billing this time

Kansas State was the second favorite to win the Big 12 championship last season, behind Utah. However, the team failed to live up to expectations, finishing as the eighth-best team in the conference.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Wildcats are the betting favorites to win the Big 12, with +550 odds according to FanDuel. Considering how they failed last season despite the hype, it will be interesting to ask Chris Klieman how his team plans to live up to the billing.

#2, How the team will replace DJ Giddens

DJ Giddens was a crucial member of the Kansas State offense in the last two seasons. The running back rushed for over 1,000 yards in his redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior seasons before heading to the NFL.

Without a doubt, the Wildcats will miss his contribution to the run game next season. Many will be anticipating hearing Klieman’s plan to seamlessly replace Giddens with the options available in the team's running back room.

#3, How Avery Johnson will help the running game

Avery Johnson rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He's established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football with the 2024 performance.

With the absence of DJ Giddens in the team next season, the Wildcats will be looking for a better contribution to the run game from Johnson. It will be interesting to know how Chris Klieman intends to make the quarterback help the team's run game.

#4, How the transfers will fit into the team

Kansas State added 17 players to its roster via the transfer portal this offseason. The team was able to effectively address its needs on both sides of the game with the transfers.

Eight of the transfer portal additions are projected to start for the Wildcats next season, with five starting on offense and three on defense. It will be fascinating to know how Klieman plans to seamlessly incorporate them into the team and get them going from Week 1.

#5, Taking part in the Aer Lingus classic

Kansas State will start its season outside of the United States in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The team will make its way to Dublin, Ireland, to play Big 12 rival Iowa State at the Aviva Stadium in Week 0.

This will be the second time the Wildcats are playing outside the shores of the country, after their game against Nebraska in Tokyo in December 1992. It will be interesting to know what Chris Klieman feels about starting the season like this.

