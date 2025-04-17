Christian Hamilton transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for North Carolina wide receiver ft. Michigan

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 17, 2025 13:35 GMT
Christian Hamilton transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for North Carolina wide receiver ft. Michigan - Source: Imagn

North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Christian Hamilton has entered the transfer portal as he will be searching for a new home.

Hamilton is a former four-star recruit and redshirted his freshman season. He spent the past two seasons with the Tar Heels and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Hamilton, who is from North Carolina, recorded 7 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. With Hamilton entering the portal, he should have several schools interested in him as a receiver and return man.

Christian Hamilton transfer portal: 3 landing spots

#1, Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a season where the offense struggled a ton. With Michigan getting Bryce Underwood out of high school, Sherrone Moore should look to add more talent for him.

Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job, as well as compete for the return job. Regardless, Michigan should look to add more talent to their roster, especially at receiver and Hamilton fits the bill.

#2, Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes showed interest in Christian Hamilton coming out of high school, and Deion Sanders and company should once again be interested.

Sanders needs to add more talent to their offense and Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job. Colorado lost Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. so Sanders and company need to replace them, and Hamilton, with three years left of eligibility, can play a big role in that.

#3, South Carolina

If Christian Hamilton wants to play close to home, he could go on state down and play for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are hoping to compete for a playoff spot in the SEC next season. South Carolina has LaNorris Sellers back at quarterback and plenty of players will want to play for him.

Ultimately, Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job and add more depth to the receiver position. South Carolina should build its offense around Sellers and Hamilton can be a key part of that.

