Christian Hamilton transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for North Carolina wide receiver ft. Michigan

North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Christian Hamilton has entered the transfer portal as he will be searching for a new home.

Ad

Hamilton is a former four-star recruit and redshirted his freshman season. He spent the past two seasons with the Tar Heels and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Hamilton, who is from North Carolina, recorded 7 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. With Hamilton entering the portal, he should have several schools interested in him as a receiver and return man.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Hamilton transfer portal: 3 landing spots

#1, Michigan Wolverines

Ad

Trending

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a season where the offense struggled a ton. With Michigan getting Bryce Underwood out of high school, Sherrone Moore should look to add more talent for him.

Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job, as well as compete for the return job. Regardless, Michigan should look to add more talent to their roster, especially at receiver and Hamilton fits the bill.

#2, Colorado Buffaloes

Ad

The Colorado Buffaloes showed interest in Christian Hamilton coming out of high school, and Deion Sanders and company should once again be interested.

Sanders needs to add more talent to their offense and Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job. Colorado lost Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. so Sanders and company need to replace them, and Hamilton, with three years left of eligibility, can play a big role in that.

Ad

#3, South Carolina

If Christian Hamilton wants to play close to home, he could go on state down and play for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are hoping to compete for a playoff spot in the SEC next season. South Carolina has LaNorris Sellers back at quarterback and plenty of players will want to play for him.

Ultimately, Hamilton can come in and compete for a starting job and add more depth to the receiver position. South Carolina should build its offense around Sellers and Hamilton can be a key part of that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More