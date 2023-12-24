Chubba Purdy transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Nebraska QB

Chubba Purdy has officially entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Nebraska. The former Florida State quarterback arrived in Lincoln ahead of the 2022 college football season but was unable to nail the starting job in his two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

With 12 games under his belt at the program, starting in four of them, Purdy is taking the next step in his college career.

The impending arrival of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who recently flipped from Georgia, in the class of 2024 didn't place Purdy in a good position. Hence, it wasn't surprising that he chose to enter the transfer portal.

Let's examine the five likely destinations for the quarterback after his exit from Nebraska.

Five landing spots for Chubba Purdy

#1 Boise State

Despite the ups and downs in the 2023 season, Boise State ended up winning the Mountain West Championship. However, they've seen their starting quarterback Taylen head off to Arkansas.

Chubba Purdy is a brilliant option for the Broncos as they begin a new era under the leadership of Spencer Danielson. With CJ Tiller being the only option left in the Boise State quarterback room, it is a favorable opportunity for Purdy to showcase his skills and abilities.

#2 Iowa State

Iowa State, where his brother Brock Purdy had his college football career, might be the next destination for Chubba Purdy. Brock had a brilliant career with the Cyclones and Chubba could follow suit.

Despite having incredible young quarterback talent in Rocco Betch and JJ Kohl, Chubba is a player who will be highly welcomed by the team's fanbase. With his experience, he can obviously be the starting quarterback for the team while the two prospects develop.

#3 Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina saw its long-term quarterback Grayson McCall transfer to North Carolina at the end of the 2023 season. This is in a bid to get Power Five opportunities with one year of eligibility left.

Without a doubt, Chubba is a brilliant replacement for the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. His experience in the Power Five will likely come as an advantage for the Chanticleers should he land at the program.

#4 Wake Forest

Mitch Griffis' era as Wake Forest's starting quarterback hasn't gone as anticipated. He was unable to perfectly replace Sam Hartman who did a brilliant job in his years with the Demon Deacons.

With the university in search of a new starting quarterback, Chubba Purdy comes as a perfect option for the program. This will see Purdy make a return to the Atlantic Coast Conference following a stint at Florida State.

#5 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt stands out as one of the limited Power Five opportunities that could be available to Chubba Purdy following his departure from Nebraska.

The Commodores are anticipated to experience significant changes in their quarterback lineup after quarterback duo Ken Seals and AJ Swann have entered the transfer portal. Purdy can obviously come in and make some noticeable impact on the program.

