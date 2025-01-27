Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2025 NFL Draft: Previewing the top prospects

After a tough 5-7 season in 2024, the Cincinnati Bearcats will be sending some significant contributors to the NFL Draft. The Bearcats avoided losing any early entrants to the draft, but their roster will still feel some significant senior losses.

Here's a trio of Cincinnati players who are the team's best NFL Draft prospects for 2025:

Cincinnati Bearcats prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft

Running back Corey Kiner is a significant Bearcat NFL Draft prospect. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3 John Williams, Cincinnati OT

Williams was a three-star recruit from the Chicago area who spent five seasons at Cincinnati. The 6-foot-5, 320 pound, mauler started at left tackle for the Bearcats in 2023 and 2024. An aggressive and physical lineman, he has excelled in college, but his NFL future is much cloudier.

While some NFL mock drafts think enough of Williams to project him into a third or fourth-round pick, many mock drafts don't expect him to be drafted at all. He'd probably do well to learn to play inside, as increasing his utility might help him stick on an NFL roster.

Williams is worth watching in postseason workouts but could well end up not being taken in the NFL Draft.

#2 Corey Kiner, Cincinnati RB

A four-star prospect from Cincinnati, Kiner went first to LSU. He rushed for 320 yards and two touchdowns but elected to leave LSU, returning to Cincinnati for the remainder of his career. Kiner posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2023 and 2024, finishing 2024 with 1,153 rushing yards. Despite being only 5-foot-10, he has been durable for the Bearcats.

Nevertheless, running back remains a relatively insigificant position in NFL scouting circles. Kiner's size could work against him, and he didn't do much as a receiver in college.

Some mock drafts have him going in the third to fifth round range, but those might be optimistic. Still, Kiner is likely to get drafted later in the draft and should get an NFL shot.

#1 Luke Kandra, Cincinnati OL

A four-star prospect from Cincinnati, Kandra opened his college career at Louisville. He played two season at Louisville, serving mostly in a reserve role. Kandra then transferred to Cincinnati, where he started at left guard in 2023 and 2024. An All-Big 12 pick by several media outlets, Kandra was an impressive collegiate player.

His NFL potential is solid. At 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds, Kandra is physical and agile and should do well at the next level. A few optimistic mock draft predictions have him jumping as high as the end of the first round, but a third or fourth-round selection would be much more likely.

What do you think of Cincinnati's outgoing NFL Draft prospects? Share your thoughts below in our comments section:

