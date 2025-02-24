Cincinnati returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Scott Satterfield's squad

Coming off a 5-7 season, there will be some pressure on Scott Satterfield and the Cincinnati Bearcats to show improvement on the field in 2025. After starting the season 5-3, the Bearcats fell apart in the home stretch, dropping their final four games and missing out on a bowl.

While Cincinnati might not be expected to challenge for the Big 12 title, the team has some players that can keep them in contention for a bowl berth. However, some areas of the team will have to be restructured, such as wide receiver and the secondary.

Satterfield will receive some backup in the form of former Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker and former Coastal Carolina defensive back Matthew McDoom. Of the players returning to campus, here are some who should play a big role for the Bearcats in 2025.

Top five players returning to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2025 season

Gavin Gerhardt has been a team captain for the last two seasons. - Source: Imagn

#5. Jake Golday, Linebacker

The team’s returning leading tackler will look to help a defense that ranked 105th in the nation. Jake Golday had 58 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2024. He was also responsible for two pass breakups and two forced fumbles and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention. With so many changes in the Bearcats defense they might need an even bigger performance from the linebacker.

#4. Gavin Gerhardt, Center

The team captain for the last two years, Gavin Gerhardt was part of an offense that led the way for Corey Kiner to get 1,000 yards on the ground for the second year in a row. He will be tasked with also calling the protections in the passing game again. Cincinnati’s offensive line was solid in 2024, and that should again be the case this season.

#3. Brendan Sorsby, Quarterback

After transferring from Indiana, Brendan Sorsby had a solid debut season in Cincy, passing for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 445 yards and nine scores. Sorsby struggled down the stretch, so it will be interesting to see how he responds at the start of the season.

While Sorsby was protective of the football, he did throw three interceptions during the five-game losing streak to close out the season. The quarterback has shown some potential, but there’s room to improve.

#2. Joe Royer, Tight End

A big target at 6-5, 255 pounds, Joe Royer is considered one of the best tight ends in the country. Seldom used at Ohio State, Royer broke Travis Kelce’s school record for catches by a tight end by producing 50 for 522 yards and three trips to the end zone in his first season at Cincy.

While he got invited to the Senior Bowl and had a strong chance to be a day two draft pick, the tight end decided to go back to Cincinnati for one more year. He has a good rapport with Sorsby and is expected to play a big role in the offense this season.

#1. Dontay Corleone, Nose Tackle

Yet another player who could have entered the NFL Draft this year, Dontay Corleone is one of the top interior defensive linemen in college football. Corleone is coming off his least productive season with the Bearcats after having to miss four games because of blood clots in his lungs. He still gathered 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Now fully healed, the Cincinnati native will play one more season of college football. He should give the Bearcats' defense a huge boost in 2025 after the unit struggled down the stretch.

