Citing mismatch in scheduling, Matt Rhule asks for a '40 team' college football playoff

Matt Rhule has been the coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2022. He previously coached the Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Rhule has amassed a 12–13 record with the Cornhuskers and is fresh off guiding the program to their first winning season since 2016. Hence, Rhule has his eyes set on a potential playoff push with the Cornhuskers.

According to Husker Online, Rhule has a unique suggestion for an expansion of the college football playoffs. He said:

"The more spots the better, man. Make that thing 40 and let’s go."

The veteran coach continued:

"I think, again, you are talking about a league that we play nine conference games where some other programs play eight. So I think that puts you at an automatic disadvantage."

Since joining the Cornhuskers, Rhule has compiled a 6-12 conference record. These stats aren't exactly playoff-esque, and he'll need to galvanize his troops if they are looking to make the postseason under the current format.

What's next for Matt Rhule and Nebraska?

Matt Rhule has proven his ability to build faltering franchises during his college football coaching career. He led the Temple Owls from a 2-10 record to consecutive 10-win seasons during his last two campaigns as their coach.

He also turned a 1-11 campaign at Baylor in Year 1 to an 11-3 showing in Year 3, earning enough buzz to get a seven-year, $62-million contract from the Carolina Panthers.

So, it's clear that Rhule can coach, and it feels like just a matter of time before the Cornhuskers make that jump to college football contention. Rhule typically finds his mojo in the third or fourth season. He's entering his third full season with Nebraska in 2025.

Furthermore, Rhule will look to get the best out of star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola had a decent but unspectacular freshman season. Rhule has a history of working with high-upside talents at the collegiate and professional level, and Raiola might be the next beneficiary.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers start the 2025 campaign with a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Getting a win in that game is paramount, as securing a win could set the tone for the rest of the season.

There are a few difficult games down the stretch, especially from Big 12 powerhouses. But there are no top-notch opponents that the Cornhuskers should vehemently fear heading into the new season.

