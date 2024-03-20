Clemson to Big 12? Exploring potential landing spots for ACC powerhouse ahead of 2024 college football season

Clemson began the process to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday. The Tigers filed a lawsuit against the league in a South Carolina court, joining rival Florida State with a similar legal battle with the conference with the aim of a possible exit.

The Tigers have been in the mix for a potential departure from the ACC over the past years. Their new destination following a successful exit has also been largely discussed in many quarters, with the university having three Power Five options following the implosion of the Pac-12.

Let's examine the possibility of Clemson landing in the Big 12 in the next few years should it depart ACC successfully.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Clemson to the Big 12 a possibility?

The Big 12 is undoubtedly the last option of the three on the table for Clemson in the next wave of conference realignment. It would come as a huge surprise to enthusiasts and observers if the Tigers end up becoming a Big 12 member.

Having Clemson in its mix will no doubt be a big move for the Big 12, especially alongside Florida State. The Tigers and the Seminoles would be a perfect replacement for the losses of Texas and Oklahoma, who will be transitioning to the Southeastern Conference next season.

However, welcoming Clemson to its mix will be one dream too far for the Big 12 at the moment as it can't compete financially with the other options for the Tigers. The conference is only getting back on track following the blow caused by the exit of the Longhorns and the Sooners.

The Big 12 has been opened to expansion provided it comes with the needed value. The conference will be adding Pac-12’s Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah ahead of the next academic year. However, it is unlikely to be in the mix from Clemson and Florida State.

Where is the likely destination for Clemson?

Clemson pretty much has two major options as it prepares for a possible ACC exit: the SEC and the Big Ten. These are the two biggest conferences in college football, and the Tigers and Seminoles are likely to end up in one of them.

According to reports, the SEC is the most likely destination for Clemson alongside Florida State. This is pretty much due to their location and affinities with the conference. Nonetheless, the Big Ten will be in the frame to lure the Tigers when the time eventually arrives.