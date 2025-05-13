Clemson football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Dabo Swinney will enter his 18th year as the Clemson Tigers' coach for the 2025 season. Last year, the team finished with a 10-4 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. On Dec. 21, the Tigers suffered a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns to get eliminated in the first round.

Clemson fans are optimistic that Swinney can lead the team back to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He has added 15 freshmen to his roster for the upcoming season, including Chris Denson. The quarterback achieved 301 completions for 4,813 yards and 55 touchdowns playing for the Plant City High School Raiders.

Denson will play a backup role for his freshman year to potentially be a starting option for the 2026 season.

The Tigers are also actively scouting players for next year's roster.

Clemson Tigers 2026 recruiting overview

247Sports reported that the team has 14 players committed to playing for Swinney next year. The most recent player to commit was Gordon Sellars on Apr. 18. Sellars will finish playing for the Providence Day High School Chargers in his senior year before transitioning to college football.

The Tigers have a meeting set to welcome Sellars on May 30. Here are the other players that Clemson got to commit and who they have offered.

Top Commits

Tait Reynolds

Tait Reynolds could be a quarterback option for Swinney next year. He committed to the team on Jul. 7, 2024, and will play his final season with the Queen Creek High School Bulldogs. According to MaxPreps, Reynolds had 156 completions for 2,238 yards and 22 touchdowns in his junior year.

Reynolds has received offers from the Colorado Buffaloes and North Carolina Tar Heels. However, he has not changed his stance on playing for Swinney.

Kaden Gebhardt

Kaden Gebhardt is another prospect who could be on the Clemson roster. He committed to the Tigers on Mar. 11 and will end his high school career with the Olentangy Braves. The safety has a visit scheduled for May 30.

Gebhardt also has visits with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions in June.

Naeem Burroughs

Naeem Burroughs could add depth to the wide receiver options. He agreed to join Swinney's team on Mar. 8 and has a visit planned for May 30. Burroughs will play his senior year with the Bolles High School Bulldogs.

Last year, he had 33 receptions for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns. Burroughs will visit three teams next month, notably the Longhorns on Jun. 20.

Notable Offers

Jae Lamar

Clemson has shown interest in acquiring Jae Lamar out of high school. The running back has received an offer from the Tigers and has a visit set for May 30. He will play his final year with the Colquitt County High School Packers. Last season, he had 112 carries for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Miami Hurricanes are among the other teams that have sent an offer and will meet with Lamar as he considers his options.

Cederian Morgan

Cederian Morgan is another wide receiver the Tigers want to secure for his freshman year. He was given an offer and will meet with Clemson on May 30. In his junior year, Morgan had 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide are also interested in signing him for the 2025 season and have a visit set for Jun. 19. 247Sports reported that Morgan will announce his commitment on Jul. 2.

Dre Quinn

Clemson is among the teams competing to sign Dre Quinn. The Tigers have given him an offer and welcomed him to the campus on May 30. He will conclude his high school career with the Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans.

The Tigers will try to convince the edge rusher to start his college football career on their roster. Texas also wants to sign him and has a meeting planned for Jun. 13.

Clemson recent visits

Clemson hasn't held visits recently but will host 27 prospects on May 30, a mix of players who have committed to the team or are undecided. The Tigers hope to convince as many incoming freshmen as possible before the young athletes meet with other teams.

