Clemson quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for Dabo Swinney's Tigers this season?

The 2024 Clemson Tigers are looking to be a threat in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they are coming off a 9-4 record. However, coach Dabo Swinney has some questions he needs to answer under center as starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is returning to the program and had a decent season.

This Clemson Tigers team has had some incredible quarterbacks, with players like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence being excellent players for Swinney. But which gunslinger on the 2024 Clemson Tigers roster will be named the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs?

Clemson Tigers 2024 Quarterback Options

#1 Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik is entering his third season with the Clemson Tigers since coming out of high school and he was the starting quarterback for the 2023 college football season.

He finished last season going 290-of-454 (63.9%) for 2,844 yards with 19 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions while running 125 times for 182 yards (1.5 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. His 55.0 QBR was slightly better than average in college football but there are some concerns about his progression.

With the program going 9-4 last season, expect to see Cade Klubnik get another year to start as the team looks to be better in ACC action and make the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game in 2024.

#2 Christopher Vizzina

Christopher Vizzina did not see any action during his true freshman season for the Clemson Tigers in 2023. He was a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports and was the 103rd-ranked high schooler in the Class of 2022.

Vizzina is an above-average passer and can extend plays with his legs, as well as being a threat to run the football.

He can be a starting quarterback down the line but it seems like 2024 will keep him as the backup quarterback for the program, as he needs some more time to develop into a Power Five starting quarterback.