Clemson returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Dabo Swinney's squad ft. Peter Woods

Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers had a good 2024 season, qualifying for the ACC Championship Game and upsetting the SMU Mustangs. This earned them a berth in the college football playoff and while it wasn't to be, with the Tigers losing 38-24 to the Longhorns, there is plenty of room for optimism going forward.

Like most teams, the Tigers have lost several key players to transfers and the 2025 NFL draft. While they will feel those losses, they have many young players who can step up and take their roles. Let's take a look at the top five athletes returning to Dabo Swinney's squad next season.

Top 5 athletes returning to Clemson next season

#1, Peter Woods

NCAA Football: The Citadel at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Defensive tackle Peter Woods is one of the best defensive linemen in the nation. He will be returning to the Tigers in 2025 after an injury-riddled but still strong 2024 season.

Unfortunately for Woods, he missed several games with injuries in 2024. However, despite that, he was able to register 26 total tackles, including 18 solo efforts, three sacks, and a forced fumble. His consistency is what makes him stand out and is expected to continue in the 2025 season for Clemson.

#2, T.J. Parker

Edge rusher T.J. Parker took a huge step forward in his sophomore season for Clemson. After a strong rookie campaign in 2023, Parker nearly doubled his statistical totals in 2024 with 57 total tackles, including 34 solo efforts, one pass defended, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

Parker is expected to be not just a key player for the Tigers next season, but one of the most dominant edge players in CFB. Watch this space.

#3, Sammy Brown

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Clemson at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn

As a rookie, linebacker Sammy Brown turned into an immediate star for the Tigers. His stats were incredibly impressive for a freshman, registering 80 total tackles, including 48 solo efforts, three passes defended, and five sacks.

Brown is a big game player, registering 24 tackles in the ACC Championship Game and the first round of the college football playoff. Without his performance, it is possible the Tigers would not have won the ACC Championship Game.

#4, Cade Klubnik

Quarterback Cade Klubnik took another step forward in his third season with Clemson, completing 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. Additionally, he was a duel threat, rushing for 463 yards and seven TDs on 119 carries.

Clutchness cannot be understated in Klubnik's game. He has been named the ACC Championship Game MVP twice, making him just one of three players to accomplish that.

#5, Avieon Terrell

South Carolina v Clemson - Source: Getty

Cornerback Avieon Terrell had a good 2024 season, registering 58 total tackles, including 45 solo efforts, 12 passes defended, one sack, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. After a 2024 All-ACC selection, he is expected to be a dominant force for Clemson in 2025.

