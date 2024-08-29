Clemson Tigers football score predictions: Exploring Dabo Swinney's chances of beating Georgia 

There's no easy wake-up call in the 2024 season for the Clemson Tigers. No. 14 Clemson opens by facing top-ranked Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It's something of a role reversal, as a few seasons back, Clemson was a CFP power and Georgia was the close but not quite there up-and-comer.

Now, Georgia has two national titles (against just two total losses) in the last three seasons. It's Clemson who has faded, going 9-4 last season. However, the gap between the programs might not be quite as wide as anticipated and Clemson could give itself and the ACC a reputation boost with a win.

Clemson vs. Georgia: Score prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clemson is fairly well regarded, but again, it's a Georgia team that is 42-2 over the last three seasons. Clemson is generally a 13.5-point underdog and ESPN's FPI gives Clemson just under an 18 percent chance to win the game.

Trending

Clemson's defense can probably give Georgia a few headaches, but the mystery of this game is how the Clemson offense can put together enough productivity against the UGA defense to hang in the game. If they do hang around, it's still another level to chase a win.

Prediction: Georgia 34, Clemson 13

Chance of victory: 10%.

Clemson vs. Georgia: How does the Tigers offense match up against the Bulldogs defense?

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney could use a Week 1 upset over Georgia. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Here's the conundrum. Between 2018 and 2020, Clemson was a national power, scoring 44.3, 43.9, and 43.5 points per game over those seasons. Since then? Not so much. In 2023, Clemson scored 29.8 points and gained 403 yards per game.

The Tigers do return QB Cade Klubnik (2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns). They also got power runner Phil Mafah back (965 yards, 13 TDs), but Clemson isn't elite at anything offensively, even if they are competent and experienced.

Georgia, meanwhile, held foes to 15.6 points and 289 yards per game in 2023. They did lose four starters in the back end of the defense, but depth is never a problem for UGA. LB Smael Mondon and S Malaki Starks are two of the best in the nation.

In those past three seasons, UGA hasn't given up more than 23 points in any regular season game. That's tough to top.

Clemson vs. Georgia: How does the Tigers defense match up against the Bulldogs offense?

Clemson is a bit stronger defensively and allowed 21.1 points and 288 yards per game last season. However, the Tigers did lose several players up front and in the secondary. That said, LB Barrett Carter is a standout who can match up with any opponent.

Georgia was stout a year ago, scoring 40.1 points and gaining 497 yards per game and they do return QB Carson Beck (3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns). While most of the offensive line is back, UGA will break in some new skill-position players. If the Tigers' offense can keep their D from having to spend too much time on the field, they could do some solid things here.

Clemson vs. Georgia: Special teams

Georgia is in better shape here, and kicker Peyton Woodring is a solid, established veteran. Meanwhile, Clemson is trying true frosh Nolan Hauser at kicker. Both teams have no shortage of athletes who could break free on returns.

What do you think of Clemson's chances against Georgia? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.