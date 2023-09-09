Clemson vs Charleston Southern Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In a Week 2 college football matchup, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are on the road in this non-conference battle. Charleston Southern is 1-0 after a 13-10 home win last Thursday against the North Greenville Crusaders, while Clemson is 0-1 after a 28-7 road loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday.

Clemson vs Charleston Southern Prediction

Charleston Southern came from behind and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to win 13-10 over the North Greenville Crusaders. The game was predicated on the run, and sophomore running back JD Moore led the way, with 17 carries for 105 yards (6.2 yards per attempt).

The Buccaneers' defense did extremely well, allowing 291 total yards (236 passing, 55 rushing). However, They let a pair of fourth-down conversions, and Clemson will overpower what North Greenville could do.

The Clemson Tigers offense struggled in Week 1 as they only scored seven points but had 449 total yards. They could comfortably run the football, averaging 5.3 rushing yards per carry.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubik needs to push the ball downfield a bit more, as he was 27-of-43 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. This Charleston Southern defense will not be able to hold this team, as the quality of the opponent will play a factor here.

Expect the offense to be able to score a decent amount of points and get the offense going after a disappointing Week 1.

Clemson vs Charleston Southern Betting Tips

Clemson vs Charleston Southern Head-to-Head

This matchup between the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers is the first time these teams square off.

Where to watch Clemson vs Charleston Southern

This game between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Clemson Tigers will be airing on the ACC Network. That means you will not be able to see this game unless you have the channel. Fans can live stream the game on FuboTV.