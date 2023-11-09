Clemson vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Clemson Tigers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at noon ET.

Unranked Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) is coming off a 31-23 upset win over Notre Dame. Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC), meanwhile, is on a two-game win streak and blew out Virginia 45-17.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Game Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers (5-4) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Betting Odds

Spread

Clemson -14 (108)

Georgia Tech +14 (-112)

Moneyline

Clemson -625

Georgia Tech +455

Total

Over 55.5 (-110)

Under 55.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Picks

The Clemson Tigers had a great game last week and although Will Shipley will be back, I do expect Clemson to throw the ball plenty in this game. Cade Klubnik has struggled this season and I like Klubnik to throw an interception here. Klubnik has thrown at least one interception in all of his last three games.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has a great running back in Jamal Haynes and I like him to go over his rushing yards. Haynes gets plenty of touches every game, while Clemson's defense has struggled against the run this season. Meanwhile, in his last five games, Haynes is averaging 76.6 rushing yards, but as of late, he is getting more touches.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Head-to-head

Clemson and Georgia Tech have played each other 88 times with the Yellow Jackets leading the all-time series 50-35-2. Clemson, however, is on an eight-game win streak dating back to 2015,

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Prediction

Clemson's season has not gone the way anyone expected but last week the Tigers had their best game of the season against Notre Dame. Clemson looked fired up and ready to silence the critics and did just that and now gets a home game against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets do have a bit of a flawed record given they shouldn't have beaten Miami and also should have lost to UNC had the Tar Heels not blown a massive fourth-quarter lead. However, I do like Georgia Tech to keep this game close but will lose.

Prediction: Clemson wins but doesn't cover the 14-point spread.

