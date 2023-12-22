Clemson vs Kentucky prediction, odds and picks - Dec 22 | Gator Bowl

The Clemson Tigers will clash with the Kentucky Wildcats this Friday at noon Eastern Time for the Gator Bowl. The game will be played in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Dabo Swinney's men had a disappointing season by their standards, with an overall record of 8-4 and an ACC record of 4-4. They opened their year as the No. 9 team in the nation. However, an opening week ignominious defeat to Duke saw them drop to the bottom of the rankings until they finally dropped entirely.

The Wildcats went 7-5, 3-5 in the SEC, with a pair of highlight victories over Florida and Louisville that saw them briefly enter the AP Poll Top 25. Kentucky's biggest strength was its running game, spearheaded by Re'Mahn Davis. Against the Gators, Davis recorded a record 280 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

Clemson vs Kentucky: Game details

Matchup: Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Date & Time: Friday, December 22, at noon Eastern Time

Venue: EverBank Stadium

Clemson vs Kentucky: Betting odds

Point spread: Clemson -5.5, Kentucky +5.5

Clemson moneyline: -210

Kentucky moneyline: +172

Over/Under: 47.5

Clemson vs Kentucky: Head-to-head

In 13 encounters, Kentucky has the lead with eight victories to Clemson's five. The two haven't faced each other since 2009, when the Tigers won 21-13.

Players not playing

Here's the list of players from both teams who won't play due to the transfer portal:

Clemson

Domonique Thomas, RB (transfer portal)

David Ojiegbe, EDGE (transfer portal)

Andrew Mukuba, S (transfer portal)

Toriano Pride Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Sage Ennis, TE (transfer portal)

Beaux Collins, WR (transfer portal)

Mitchell Mayes, OT (transfer portal)

Hunter Helms, QB (transfer portal)

Kentucky

Jordan Dingle, TE (transfer portal)

Kaiya Sheron, QB (transfer portal)

Martez Thrower, LB (transfer portal)

Destin Wade, QB (transfer portal)

Shamar Porter, WR (transfer portal)

Keaten Wade, LB (transfer portal)

Luke Fulton, LB (transfer portal)

JuTahn McClain, RB (transfer portal)

Izayah Cummings, WR (transfer portal)

Jamarius Dinkins, DL (transfer portal)

Grant Bingham, OL (transfer portal)

Dekel Crowdus, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Geiger, CB (transfer portal)

Elijah Reed, CB (transfer portal)

Betting tips and picks

Pick against the spread : Wildcats (+5.5).

Wildcats (+5.5). Clemson went 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, Clemson is 5-4 against the spread.

The Wildcats have played 12 games this year, and eight have hit the over.

Kentucky has one win against the spread (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or higher this year.

Clemson vs Kentucky: Prediction

Dabo's men should have what it takes to come out on top in this game. Clemson has a more complete set of weapons in attack.

Prediction: Clemson 35-27 Kentucky

