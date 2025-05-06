Clemson vs Notre Dame football history

According to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday, Clemson and Notre Dame have reached a 12-year scheduling agreement from 2027 to 2038 to play each other annually. The programs will build on their budding rivalry through this pact.

Ad

The report also mentioned that the Tigers and Fighting Irish were initially set to meet in 2027, 2028, 2031, 2034 and 2037. This fresh agreement will see Clemson host the games during odd-numbered years, while Notre Dame will host in even-numbered years.

Let's look at the history between the two college football powerhouses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Clemson Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish football history

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish met for the first time on November 12, 1977, with the Irish winning 21-17. The programs met again in 1979, and the Tigers returned the favor 16-10.

They did not meet again until 2015, when Notre Dame pulled off a stellar comeback to snag a 24-22 victory. They have met six times since.

Ad

Clemson has the upper hand over that span. They won four games, with the Fighting Irish taking the other two. Their most recent meeting was in 2023, when the Tigers beat Notre Dame 31-23.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Clemson and Notre Dame perform in 2024?

The Clemson Tigers had a stellar regular-season campaign. They recorded a 10-3 (7-1 ACC) overall record, only losing to the Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals and SMU Mustangs.

Their record was enough to earn them a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. However, they lost in the first round to the Texas Longhorns.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a phenomenal 2024 regular season. Buoyed by wins over four ranked opponents, they made the expanded College Football Playoff with an 11-1 record.

The Irish progressed with wins over the Indiana Hoosiers, Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions to reach the national championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.