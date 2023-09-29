Clemson vs. Syracuse football history: Head-to-Head, Records, and more

The Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange are preparing to face off in college football Week 5 action on Saturday afternoon inside JMA Wireless Dome. These teams are getting used to one another as they have been playing annually for the previous decade.

These teams are both trying to be a force inside the Atlantic Coast Conference and this game should be very interesting to dive into. However, we are going in a different approach today as we are going to dive into the history between these two teams.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head

The Tigers and the Orange have faced off 11 times before their upcoming matchup this weekend. The Tigers currently hold a 9-2 record against the Orange as they have dominated this matchup overall.

They also have won each of the last five meetings between these sides, so there is definitely a bit of a pattern forming in this head-to-head matchup.

How long has the rivalry between Clemson and Syracuse been going on?

This rivalry has not been going on for very long, as they have been playing annually since 2013 as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their only prior matchup before 2013 was during the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996, where the Syracuse Orange picked up a dominant 41-0 victory in Jacksonville, Florida.

When was the last time Clemson beat Syracuse?

The last time Clemson was able to defeat Syracuse was in their most recent matchup on Oct. 22, 2022. Clemson scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pick up the 27-21 home win.

In this game, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled as he was 13-of-21 for 138 yards with a pair of interceptions. However, running back Will Shipley had an outstanding game.

He finished the game with 27 carries for 172 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as three catches for 17 yards in the passing game. In the game, Shipley also lost a fumble.

When was the last time Syracuse beat Clemson?

The Syracuse Orange have only defeated the Clemson Tigers twice and the most recent occurrence was on Oct. 13, 2017. In that game, the Orange were able to pull off a home upset as an unranked program against a second-ranked Tigers team. Syracuse wound up winning 27-24 in a highly competitive matchup.

In that game, quarterback Eric Dungey finished going 20-of-32 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.