Clemson vs. Troy football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Antonio Williams, Walker Parks and more

Clemson returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday looking to rebound from a 17-10 loss to LSU in its season opener. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense managed just one touchdown in that matchup, while the defense kept Clemson in it until the final drive. The challenge now is finding rhythm before ACC play, with Sun Belt opponent Troy arriving off a hard-fought 38-20 victory over Nicholls.

Ad

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the ACC Network broadcasting the game.

Clemson football injury report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Antonio Williams injury update

Ad

Trending

Wide receiver Antonio Williams left the LSU game early with a hamstring injury and did not return. He is officially listed as questionable, and the staff could be cautious with him given the opponent. Williams was named a preseason All-American and is a key weapon in Clemson’s passing attack.

Walker Parks injury update

Offensive lineman Walker Parks dressed but did not play against LSU. Dabo Swinney said Parks has practiced more this week, putting him closer to game action. He remains questionable but could see limited snaps against Troy to build back his conditioning.

Ad

Jarvis Green injury update

Running back Jarvis Green underwent foot surgery earlier this summer and has already been ruled out for the entire 2025 season.

Jay Haynes injury update

Running back Jay Haynes is dealing with a knee injury and did not play in Week 1. He is questionable for Saturday and his status will be closely monitored.

Josh Preston injury update

Wide receiver Josh Preston is also questionable after battling a hamstring injury. Depth at receiver could be tested again if both Preston and Williams remain sidelined.

Ad

Troy football injury report

Troy has no reported injuries heading into Week 2. The Trojans are expected to be at full strength when they travel to Clemson.

Clemson vs. Troy prediction

Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

Clemson’s offense sputtered against LSU, posting just 31 rushing yards on 20 attempts and failing to consistently protect Klubnik in passing situations. The absence of Antonio Williams was glaring, though the Tigers still had opportunities to win late. Expect the offense to focus on cleaner execution and more explosive plays at home.

Ad

For Troy, quarterback Goose Crowder accounted for four total touchdowns in Week 1 while running back Tae Meadows gashed Nicholls for 186 yards and a score. That said, Clemson’s front seven will be a different caliber, fresh off holding LSU to under 100 rushing yards. The Trojans’ path to competing lies in establishing Meadows early and keeping Crowder upright against heavy pressure.

Clemson’s defense has already proven it can limit high-powered opponents. With home-field advantage and more opportunities for depth pieces to get involved, the Tigers should secure a comfortable victory in their final tune-up before ACC play.

Ad

Prediction: Clemson wins.

Clemson vs. Troy betting tips

According to CBS Sports, Clemson enters as a 33.5-point favorite with an over/under of 51.5. Given Clemson’s defensive strength, the under may be the safer play, especially if the Tigers rotate key players once the game is out of reach.

Clemson vs. Troy head-to-head

Clemson and Troy have met twice before. The Tigers won both matchups, including a narrow 30-24 contest in 2016 and a 43-19 victory in 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.