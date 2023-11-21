College football projections for 2023 New Year's Six bowl games and CFP semifinals entering Week 13

With one more week of regular season games left, we are beginning to see how the New Year's Six bowl games will shape up. These games will be the highlight of the college football bowl games as we have some College Football Playoff games and iconic bowl games. Let's take a look at my predictions for these six games.

New Year's Six predictions:

Cotton Bowl Classic: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oregon Ducks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be on the outside looking in for the CFP, and the Oregon Ducks also have a tough road to climb multiple teams. These top-10 programs facing off in a New Year's Six bowl game would make for an interesting national game involving both coasts.

Peach Bowl: Missouri Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Missouri Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions facing off in a New Year's Six bowl makes a lot of sense. The Tigers are a formidable opponent in the SEC while Penn State has struggled to be the creme of the Big Ten, so that inter-conference matchup would be interesting to watch.

Orange Bowl: Texas Longhorns vs Louisville Cardinals

Even if The Texas Longhorns win the Big 12 Championship, their one loss will keep them out of the postseason. Louisville has been a great ACC program, but the conference title will be relegated to two losses if it can't win. The team needs to head to a New Year's Six bowl game. It will be enjoyable if both teams square off in the Orange Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ole Miss Rebels

The Michigan Wolverines will be in the New Year's Six bowl if they lose this week against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ole Miss Rebels are a strong team looking to step up and make a name for themselves against one of the top programs in the nation.

Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Florida State Seminoles

With Ohio State defeating Michigan and eventually winning the Big Ten Championship, it will remain in the top spots in the CFP. The Florida State Seminoles are tricky because they just lost quarterback Jordan Travis. However, if they can still win the ACC Championship Game and remain undefeated, they deserve the spot over the non-Big Ten Conference Champion.

Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Washington Huskies

The Georgia Bulldogs have continued to look elite and have gotten tight end Brock Bowers back from injury. They have been sitting in the top two spots in college football consistently. The Washington Huskies finally broke through and took the fourth spot in the AP Poll this week. They should be locked into this spot. This is an intriguing matchup and should be a significant CFP game.