Lincoln Riley has recently opened up on threats he received from Oklahoma fans. Riley coached at Oklahoma from 2015 until 2021 and his worst season was 9-2 as he had a lot of success with the Sooners.

However, in 2022, Riley left the University of Oklahoma as he accepted a job with USC. In his first season with the Trojans, he led the school to an 11-2 record with former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams as his starter.

Since leaving Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley says he had to hire armed security for his Oklahoma residence after the burglary attempts and threats from Sooner fans.

Riley spoke to Graham Bensinger on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" about his concerns for his family after he alleged there were "multiple" break-in attempts at his Oklahoma home in the interview.

"Yeah, I had multiple … had a lot of different people trying to break into the house the days after it happened. And 95% of the fans and people out there at Oklahoma or anybody else are great. You typically always have that percentage that at times take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those instances."

According to Lincoln Riley, he says he has received suspicious packages in the mail from unknown people. As well, some Sooner fans have gotten ahold of Riley's nine-year-old daughter's cell phone number, which has freaked him out.

"I didn't care about the house. I didn't care about anything else, just their safety. We wanted the girls to be able to finish out school, because the semester was almost over. And as that stuff transpired we said, 'No, we gotta get them the hell out of here as fast as we can.'"

Lincoln Riley focused on coaching

Although Lincoln Riley has been worried about his family's safety, his focus remains on coaching and bringing a national title to USC.

The Trojans are off to a 3-0 start and are coming off a 56-10 rout of Stanford. To begin the year, USC defeated San Jose State 58-28 and followed that up with a 66-14 win over Nevada.

After having three straight home games, USC is off this week before traveling to Arizona State in Week 4. The Trojans will then head to Colorado to play Deion Sanders' Buffaloes which could be a highly anticipated matchup.

Currently, USC is the favorite to win the Pac-12 this season with Lincoln Riley as their head coach.