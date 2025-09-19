Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders flexes her fashion sense in all blue cozy outfit with 1 Y/O son baby Snow

The daughter of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Deiondra, flexed her fashion sense on social media, posing in an all-blue cozy ensemble with her one-year-old baby, Snow.The Internet personality posted a short video on Instagram wearing Fashion Nova's Gloria crepe wide leg jumpsuit. Deiondra showed it off to her followers, turning around while his son was goofing around. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer fans and friends were amazed by how the wardrobe fits and makes the daughter of Coach Prime look beautiful. They also adored Snow for his cuteness and funny moments in the background.The video is viral and has already more than 3,400 likes as of this writing.Deiondra is currently part of &quot;Pillow Talk Season 2,&quot; a TV drama which also stars Tory Money, Tristin Fazekas and DWBass. She was also part of the previous TV series &quot;Coach Prime&quot; and &quot;Deion and Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love.She is the sister of former college football players Deion Jr, Shilo and Shedeur and Alabama A&amp;M women's basketball player Shelomi.Coach Prime hails special teams unit for showing leadership qualitiesColorado coach Deion Sanders praised his special teams for helping the Buffaloes contend in every game despite having a 1-2 start to the season.Sanders gave the compliment to the unit when he spoke on the Colorado Football Coaches Show on BuffsTV on Thursday. He specifically mentioned the kickers as showing the leadership traits early in the season.“The kickers are really the leaders on the team right now. All the specialists, they are doing a fantastic job. Including the return team, they are fantastic as well,” Sanders said (Timestamp 22:25). &quot;It’s every coaches dream and desire to have multiple leaders on each side of the ball, including special teams. But that’s not the way it happens.”Coach Prime went on to talk about the qualities of being a leader. He said that he is someone who is a model to his teammates from his practice habits, academic standing and preparation before the game.Buffaloes' kicker Alejandro Mata is having a standout year this season for the team, going 8/8 on extra points and 3/3 on field goals. However, Sanders would not just need Mata and special teams to shine in Colorado's next game against Wyoming on Saturday.The entire team needs to follow the example of the special teams to come up with a convincing win against Wyoming (2-1) and get back to the winning column.The Colorado-Wyoming game kicks off on Saturday at 10:15 pm ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.