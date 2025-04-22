Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders makes hilarious blunder as Shilo & Shedeur’s road to NFL draft raises her stress levels

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are the children of Coach Prime and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. The duo starred for Coach Prime on the Jackson State Tigers and, more recently, the Colorado Buffaloes. They're headed to the 2025 NFL Draft and are just days away from learning their professional landing spots.

Pilar Sanders was a regular at both Jackson State and Colorado games. She's set to become the proud mother of two NFL rookies. An Instagram post by Pilar indicates her mood heading into the big day.

Sanders made a post on Tuesday with the caption,

"This draft has me this stressed 😂😂😂🤣 @shelomisanders".

In the video, she wore two different shoes to the market. The mother of three chalked it up to being stressed ahead of the big day. Pilar, her daughter Shelomi, and the rest of the Sanders family will be watching this year's draft eagerly. That's because there's a solid chance that both prospects will be on professional rosters at the end of the three-day event.

What are Shilo and Shedeur Sanders' draft projections?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Shilo Sanders is projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2025 draft. The Colorado Buffaloes' safety is viewed as one of the better undrafted prospects in this year's draft. Hence, he should be off the market soon after the seven-round event.

Shilo Sanders featured in 10 games in his final season with the Buffaloes. He put up a stat line of 67 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble, and a defensive TD. However, his age and average build for a safety might count against him in the big leagues.

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a Top 10 pick in 2025. The Colorado Buffaloes' superstar helped the program ascend the ranks in the Big 12, and he earned plaudits for that.

Any team that needs a new quarterback, not named the Tennessee Titans, will have a close look at Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur is arguably the best passer in his class and a potential Pro Bowler with the right coaching.

