Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders inspires next generation with heartfelt interaction with kids at Colorado

Shilo Sanders played collegiate football for six seasons, with his father, Coach Prime, coaching him for the last four seasons.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Shilo Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL draft. The safety will now compete for a spot in the big leagues.

So, seeing Shilo Sanders at the Zybek Sports youth combine was a surprise. He walked on the practice field, coached the youngsters on technique, and gave money to face sinners on the day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shilo took a break from preparing for this year's draft. He was at the venue fresh off the Big 12 pro day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Shilo Sanders?

Shilo Sanders has used up all his years of collegiate football eligibility. He had an injury-ravaged 2024 season, which could have contributed to him not being invited to the 2025 NFL combine.

Shilo has been one of the most scrutinized draft prospects alongside brother, Shedeur Sanders. That's even though Shilo was solid during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes without any injury concerns.

Ad

Hence, Shilo Sanders will likely attend the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day. That'll be his latest chance to ball out in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. A solid performance could make up for the concerns around his ability as a lockdown safety.

In the meantime, Shilo Sanders and his family are having a great time preparing for April's draft. While Shilo is viewed as a Day 3 pick at best, his brother Shedeur Sanders is one of the best QBs of his class.

Ad

Ad

What's next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Whatever may be the case, Shilo Sanders has added value to the children at the youth combine. These children will be rooting for him in April and beyond. In the meantime, the Colorado Buffaloes are undertaking a training camp to figure out their depth chart for the 2025 regular season. The depth chart will not include Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders for the first time in two years.

However, Deion Sanders looks to have cracked the code, as he's employed one of the best coaching rosters in CFB. These additions should make for a more balanced Buffaloes team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place