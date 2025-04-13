Coach Prime wins two key recruits within 24 hours

Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, has helped make Colorado a destination for top-notch college football recruits. The charismatic coach has boosted the program's visibility, and his team is shaping up to become a genuine Top 25 program.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 season, Coach Prime is hard at work replacing the players headed for this year's NFL draft. He's doing this by recruiting highly touted high school prospects and some of the better players on the transfer portal.

According to On3's Pete Nakos on Sunday, Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes have beaten Cal and UCLA to the signature of Sincere Brown. The wide receiver is fresh off a stint with Campbell and will join an evolving wideout room at Colorado.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown joins former Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill as a recent transfer to the Buffaloes within the past 24 hours. The duo will be tasked with improving the offense and earning them a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

Hill needs to protect either Julian Lewis or Kaidon Slater in 2025. Both QBs are in a positional battle to replace the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders. One issue Sanders had in his two-year spell at Colorado was the weakness of the offensive line, as he regularly got sacked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What will Sincere Brown and Xavier Hill bring to Coach Prime's Buffaloes?

Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes have an exodus of wideouts ahead of the upcoming season. Program standouts Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard all could be selected in the draft. They're not coming back to play for the Buffaloes.

So, snagging Brown, who's fresh off a 1,028-yard, 12-TD season with Campbell. He should add a touch of versatility and elusiveness to the team's pass offense.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Xavier Hill will potentially join the Colorado Buffaloes for his last season of collegiate football. Hill is set to join his third team after spending time with LSU and Memphis.

Hill brings grit and experience to a Colorado offensive line that lacked both in previous campaigns. He's a 2023 2023 second-team All-AAC honoree and will be looking to bring that level of composure to the Buffaloes.

Both players could make their Colorado debuts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Prime's team will look to start off how they intend to finish, and that would be a statement victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.