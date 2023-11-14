Coaches on the hot seat after Week 11: Dave Aranda and Dan Holgorson among notable targets in college football

Despite seeing some coaches fired, there are still some college football coaches on the hot seat heading into Week 11. With some job openings beginning to open up and a few weeks before the regular season ends, there are some coaches who may need to fix up their resumes. Here's take a look at a few of the coaches on the hot seat after Week 11:

College football coaches on the hot seat after Week 11

#1. Dave Aranda - Baylor Bears

In the fourth season of being the coach for the Baylor Bears, Dave Aranda has looked overmatched. He has a 23-23 record, including a 1-1 bowl record so far, but with a 3-7 record this season in the Big 12 Conference, Aranda's seat is warming up. If you take away the 2021 season where the team went 12-2, the Bears are 11-21 so it is hard to argue against the struggles he has had on the sideline.

He has had enough time with the program and not enough results.

#2. Dan Holgorson - Houston Cougars

Dana Holgorson has struggled in Year 1 of the Big 12 move.

Two things can be true: Dana Holgorson is a good coach and Dana Holgorson is not a good coach for the Houston Cougars. He has a 31-26 record in five seasons with the program but with a 4-6 record in the program's inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, it is time to make the change. This team is overmatched right now and losing games with regularity right now. It should not be surprising to hear Holgorson is one of the coaches on the hot seat right now.

#3. Dino Babers - Syracuse Orange

It's time for Syracuse to make a coaching change on the gridiron.

Dino Babers is in year eight with the Syracuse Orange and it is definitely time for a change. Entering Week 11, he has lost 10 of their last 16 games and it looks like they are not being coached up well enough. With a 41-54 record for the Orange overall, things are not great at the moment. Furthermore, they are nowhere near competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference.