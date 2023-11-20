Coaches on the hot seat after Week 12: Tom Allen, Dana Holgorsen among notable targets in college football

College football coaches on the hot seat is something that people have gotten used to but some are going to need to get their resumes in order as there are going to be some firings happening. We have already seen a few, including Syracuse parting ways with Dino Babers after eight years.

There is no such thing as job security in sports, and we are going to discuss three different head coaches that should be on the chopping block after Week 12. Some programs are going to wait until the regular season ends but these three should be looking for a new coach going forward.

College football coaches on the hot seat after Week 12

#1 Tom Allen, Indiana Hoosiers

Tom Allen definitely deserves to be one of the college football coaches on the hot seat after Week 12. He has not impressed in the previous three years as he is 9-26 in that span.

Allen's voice for the Indiana Hoosiers program has gone stale, and the Hoosiers need a better recruiter to compete in the Big Ten Conference. It becomes important, especially with the changes happening next season in the conference.

#2 Dan Holgorsen, Houston Cougars

Dana Holgorsen's Houston Cougars lost at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 43-30 and dropped to 4-7 overall.

Holgorsen has been 31-27 in his five seasons since taking over the Cougars program but it is time for a better coach to bring some excitement to H-town.

#3 Chip Kelly, UCLA Bruins

There were rumors circulating about Chip Kelly being on the hot seat and potentially being fired after the Week 12 game against the USC Trojans. Even with a solid 38-20 road win over the Trojans, Kelly might face the axe.

Kelly is now 34-33 in his UCLA tenure and that is just not going to cut it. With a move to the Big Ten Conference, the program wants to come in with a strong coach, and Kelly's tenure may come to an end, despite being 7-4 this season.