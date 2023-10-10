Coaches on the hot seat after Week 6: Mario Cristobal, Jimbo Fisher and more among notable mentions

The college football season is set to enter Week 7 and some fans are hoping their school fires their coach.

Firing a coach signals a change in direction for the school, but could come with a costly buyout penalty, which could keep some coaches on the job longer than what the fans want.

With some schools underperforming, here are some coaches who are on the hot seat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Mario Cristobal, Miami

Miami fans have been calling for Mario Cristobal's job following Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes could run out the clock to win with a knee, but Cristobal called a run play and Miami fumbled the ball. Georgia Tech was able to recover and went down the field to score a game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Cristobal said he made the wrong decision.

"I made the wrong call. I take full ownership in not taking a knee and giving them the opportunity to have a couple extra plays and preventing us from sealing the win."

Although the Hurricanes are 4-1, fans are calling for Cristobal's job.

#2 Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher has been the Texas A&M Aggies head coach since 2018 and has gone 43-23 with the school.

Although Fisher is well above .500, the Aggies haven't been able to get over the hump in the SEC. Texas A&M also suffered a bad loss to Alabama last week which crushed any chance of the Aggies playing in the SEC Championship game this season.

#3 Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Sam Pittman is in his fourth year at Arkansas and fans are already calling for him to be fired.

The Razorbacks are 2-4 to begin the year and 0-3 in SEC play, while since Pittman took over, Arkansas is just 21-21 and 10-19 against SEC opponents.

Arkansas is also set to play Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, and Auburn in the next four weeks, and the Razorbacks may not be favored in any of those matchups.

#4 Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is 2-4 to begin the season and fans are already calling for Brent Pry to be fired.

Pry became the head coach for the 2022 season and led the Hokies to a terrible 3-6 record. With this year looking like another losing season, Pry is on the hot seat.