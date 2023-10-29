Coaches on the hot seat after Week 9: Jimbo Fisher, Mike Locksley and Dave Aranda among notable targets in college football

There are a few high-profile college football head coaches on the hot seat after Week 9 of the 2023 season. Since football is a result-oriented game, poor results can lead to teams changing their coaches.

Although the 2023 coaching carousel is not yet spinning, there are suggestions that it might start soon following some results in Week 9.

A look at some of the college football coaches on the hot seat after Week 9

Jimbo Fisher is one of the coaches on the hot seat

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies moved to fourth in the SEC West after their 30-17 win over South Carolina in Week 9 but Jimbo Fisher's job is still far from safe. The 58-year-old has been one of the few coaches on the hot seat since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Fisher has coached the Texas side to a 44-24 record since taking charge of the team in 2018. However, the Aggies want to win titles and compete in the playoffs, something they haven't done under the former Florida coach.

As per reports, Fisher has a $76.8 million buyout clause in his contract if he's fired during the 2023 campaign. To avoid any financial ramifications, the Aggies might wait until the end of the season to make a decision on their head coach.

Mike Locksley - Maryland Terrapins

Back-to-back defeats for the Maryland Terrapins have put Mike Locksley as one of the coaches on the hot seat. The Terrapins lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 9 before losing to Illinois in Week 7.

Locksley has built a solid team in Maryland but the fans clearly want more from this side. As top programs continue to improve every season, the Terrapins are being left behind, and they might look for a change in their head coaching position in search of potential success.

Dave Aranda - Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda led the Bears to the Big 12 Championship in 2021, but things have gone downhill for Baylor since. The Bears are currently 11th in their division with a 3-5 record this season.

It's no secret that Aranda's recent success is one of the main reasons why he hasn't been on the firing line. However, with the defeats piling up this year, the Bears might soon decide to tweak their coaching department.