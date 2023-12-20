Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 23 | Hawaii Bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday in the Hawaii Bowl at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Coastal Carolina (7-5) is coming off a 56-14 loss to James Madison at home to end their season. San Jose State (7-5) ended their season with a 37-31 win over UNLV.

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Game Details

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5) vs San Jose State Spartans (7-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Betting Odds

Spread

Coastal Carolina +10.5 (-112)

San Jose State -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Coastal Carolina +300

San Jose State -380

Total

Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110)

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Picks

Coastal Carolina had a solid season but will be without quarterback Grayson McCall who's in the transfer portal, but he hasn't played since October anyway. The Chanticleers will likely run the ball quite often, but Coastal Carolina uses plenty of running backs and none have taken over the role.

In this game, take Reese White to go under his rushing yards, as in his last five games, he's averaging 22.8 rushing yards per game.

San Jose State, meanwhile, has a great running back in Kairee Robinson who will get plenty of carries in this game. In his last five games, he's averaging 131.2 rushing yards per game and is averaging 17 carries per game, so take Robinson to go over his rushing yards.

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Head-to-head

Coastal Carolina and San Jose State will be playing for the first time this season.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Hawaii Bowl is no different.

Coastal Carolina

Jacob Proche, CB (transfer portal)

Evan Crenshaw, P (transfer portal)

Tyson Mobley, WR (transfer portal)

Laurence Sullivan, CB (transfer portal)

Bryson Summers, iOL (transfer portal)

Derrick Maxey, S (transfer portal)

Kaleb Hutchinson, S (transfer portal)

Eli Hillman, S (transfer portal)

Chris Rhone, WR (transfer portal)

Dami’on Thompson, WR (transfer portal)

Bailey Carraway, LB (transfer portal)

Tavyn Jackson, S (transfer portal)

Jared Brown, WR (transfer portal)

Braylon Ryan, EDGE (transfer portal)

Grayson McCall, QB (transfer portal)

CJ Beasley, RB (transfer portal)

Mason Bowers, iOL (transfer portal)

JT Killen, LB (transfer portal)

Jarrett Guest, QB (transfer portal)

Aaron Diggs, S (transfer portal)

Donnell Wilson, OT (transfer portal)

Jahmar Brown, S (transfer portal)

Trey Pinkney, LB (transfer portal)

San Jose State

Fernando Carmona, OT (transfer portal)

Branden Alvarez, WR (transfer portal)

Dominick Mazotti, TE (transfer portal)

Charlie Leota, DL (transfer portal)

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Prediction

Coastal Carolina has too many players in the transfer portal, which will impact their offense to lead San Jose State to a blowout win.

The Spartans do have a solid offense and should be able to control the clock and carve up this defense on the ground and through the air.

Prediction: San Jose State wins by 14.

