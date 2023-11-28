Cole Snyder transfer portal: 5 potential landing spots for the Buffalo QB feat. Florida State, Indiana and more

Cole Snyder is the most recent player to decide that he is leaving his program to find a different team. The senior quarterback finished this season with the Buffalo Bulls going 203-of-372 (54.6 completion percentage) for 2,109 yards with 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

With ample experience and the ability to slow the game down, let's talk about five different programs he could join next season.

5 potential landing spots for Cole Synder

#1: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are going to be without Jordan Travis this season and there is a bit of a difference between Cole Snyder under center and backup Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Florida State is in a better position for the 2024 ACC Championship Game once again with Snyder leading the team.

#2: Indiana Hoosiers

With the firing of Tom Allen, the Indiana Hoosiers need to make a splash. Adding a strong quarterback that can play in bad weather will be incredible for the Hoosiers in a Big Ten Conference, which is in the northern part of the United States.

#3: Syracuse Orange

Cole Snyder went from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the Buffalo Bulls. This probably means he likes that area of the country, being from Lakewood, New York. Syracuse is shifting their program with a new coach after firing Dino Babers, so Cole Snyder could be a great addition to the program.

#4: North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a weird position as they will be losing quarterback Drake Maye to the 2024 NFL draft as he is going to be a top five pick.

This leaves an opening for a team that can be a top 20 program next season as well. Adding a strong quarterback like Cole Snyder to the ACC would elevate this team from their projection for next season and not lose as much without Maye as you'd have with their backup quarterback.

#5: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have lost quarterback Will Rogers to the NCAA Transfer Portal, so adding Snyder to the team would be great. With a new coach heading into the program, having an experienced quarterback will be a also huge plus going forward in a tough SEC.