Week 11 of the college football DraftKings DFS slate has a pair of interesting games on Friday. Let's dive into the slate and discuss the best lineup to create to take down some tournaments.

CFB DraftKings DFS picks for Nov. 10

There are only two games on the Friday slate for Week 11: the North Texas Mean Green vs SMU Mustangs and the Wyoming Cowboys vs UNLV Rebels. With a limited player pool, getting the best players available is critical for success.

DFS picks: Quarterbacks

Chandler Rogers, North Texas Mean Green ($8,000)

Rogers has been playing at an elite level with a 21:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.

His top performance against Memphis was two weeks ago, and he should continue to dominate. Expect a 20 fantasy-point performance.

Preston Stone, SMU Mustangs ($8,200)

Stone is dealing with a concussion, but if he's available, the second quarterback should be in the super flex spot.

He has thrown for 10 touchdowns without an interception in his last four games. So, if he plays, he will be a solid option, and having two quarterbacks will be a great option.

DFS picks: Running backs

Ayo Adeyi, North Texas Mean Green ($5,900)

Adeyi is a nice price for our DFS lineup, and he has shown the ability to run for more than 100 yards in his last two games.

Sneakily, Adeyi can get a catch out of the backfield as well, but we have the top quarterback, running back. Eventually, we will discuss the top wide receiver from North Texas, as they should be able to put up a lot of fantasy points.

Harrison Waylee, Wyoming Cowboys ($7,200)

I love to look at touches from the running back position, and Waylee is going to get the ball in his hands.

Averaging 20.3 rushing attempts in his last three games, Waylee should do well in this game and is a hefty price at $7,200, so he needs to find the end zone multiple times.

However, with the rest of our lineup, he has the ability to step up and get some strong points.

DFS picks: Wide receivers

Ja'Mori Maclin, North Texas Mean Green ($5,800)

A solid receiver to pair with our quarterback and running back option. Maclin has been dominant with 11 receiving touchdowns and averaging 17.4 receiving yards per catch.

With six touchdown grabs in his last five games, he had a good receiving game against SMU.

Ricky White, UNLV Rebels ($6,200)

White is arguably the best wide receiver on the two-game slate and should have a good game against Wyoming.

He has haad four touchdowns in his last two games. With the price per dollar, he's someone we need to step up to have incredible production, as he hasa eight receptions in his last three games.

RJ Maryland, SMU Mustangs ($5,000)

Maryland is going to be our boom-or-bust player in the lineup and fits, so we have no extra cash to waste away. He has a 2-3 reception floor and has found the end zone in four of his last five games.

We have the stack with Preston Stone as well to get a good amount of fantasy points. Maryland has a chance to find the end zone, something we are banking on here.