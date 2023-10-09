College Fantasy DraftKings Lineup: Today's DFS Picks ft. Kaidon Salter & more (Oct. 10)

Let's have a look at the DraftKings college football lineup for the Tuesday games in Week 7.

There are three games to choose from? as we have the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Liberty Flames vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Let's dive into the lineup and discuss which players we should be targeting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Quarterback

Kaidon Salter, Liberty ($8,600)

Salter is the best option at quarterback, and you will see we are targeting Liberty's offense in this DraftKings lineup.

He has a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is averaging 219 passing yards in his previous three games.

Salter also runs the ball well with six rushing touchdowns in his last four games and should be able to get a strong amount of rushing points.

Running Backs

Quinton Cooley, Liberty ($6,800)

Cooley has been a solid player this season for Liberty Flames this season and should be a nice addition to your DraftKings lineup.

He has reached the 100-yard mark in three of his last four games and found the end zone last week for the first time. Expect him to run against Jacksonville State and get a good amount of carries.

Nate Noel, Appalachian State ($6,500)

Noel is another strong running back to add, and the Appalachian State running back has been doing well.

He's averaging 5.3 rushing yards per attempt and averaging 24.8 rushing attempts in his last four games. Volume is key, and he has been getting a few receptions each game as well. Add Noel to your lineup as well.

Wide Receivers

Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech ($7,100)

Harris is the best wide receiver on the DraftKings player pool, and it's not even close.

He has 10+ catches in two of the last three games and should get a large percentage of the target share in this game.

Christian Horn, Appalachian State ($5,900)

Horn is a strong pick for your DraftKings lineup, as he can be a solid playmaker on the outside.

In his previous game against Louisiana, he had six receptions for 124 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

However, that was his major game, and he needs to carry that into this game. He could be a strong player for the Mountaineers here.

Kaedin Robinson, Appalachian State ($4,700)

Robinson has been one of the top wide receivers on the DraftKings slate and should be able to do well here.

He had 10 receptions for 112 yards with one touchdown catch. Robinson has shown the ability to step up and provide a solid floor, so it will be a budget add.

Flex Positions

Perry Carter, Jacksonville State ($5,300)

Adding receiver Carter to your DraftKings lineup can be good, as he's averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

He had four receptions for 76 yards with a touchdown reception last week against Middle Tennessee. Going up against the Liberty Flames, he could find the end zone and get a few receptions to be worth his price point.

Dashaun Davis, Appalachian State ($5,100)

Wide receiver Davis has been doing decently well and could be a good option.

He only had one reception in his last game but has shown the ability to do well. Expect him to be a good option who could get into the end zone against Coastal Carolina.