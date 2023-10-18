College Fantasy DraftKings lineup: Today's DFS picks ft. Shomari Lawrence & more (Oct. 18)

Week 8 of the college football DraftKings DFS slate has some interesting games as games begin to take place throughout the week. On Wednesday, there are going to be a few games to choose from, and we are going to dive into a lineup that should win money.

CFB DraftKings DFS picks for Oct. 18

There are only two games to choose from for the Wednesday slate as the Florida International Panthers face the Sam Houston State Bearkats, and the New Mexico State Aggies play against the UTEP Miners.

DFS picks: Quarterback

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State ($9,300)

Diego Pavia is the highest-priced QB on the DFS slate, and we are going to take him once again. He had 39.9 fantasy points last week against Sam Houston State, and a huge reason is his ability to pass and run the ball. So far this season, he is 102-of-164 (62.2 completion percentage) for 1,615 yards with 14 passing touchdowns to five interceptions while running 76 times for 429 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns. Going up against UTEP, he should be able to get a lot of running yards while passing well and getting another 30+ fantasy point game.

DFS picks: Running backs

Shomari Lawrence, Florida International ($5,700)

Shomani Lawrence is the best running back in this slate and needs to figure out how to break out, as he has not had a double-digit fantasy production since Week 2. On the season, he has 68 carries for 388 yards (5.7 yards per attempt), three rushing touchdowns, and five catches for 32 yards (6.4 yards per reception). Expect him to bounce back and play well here.

Kejon Owens, Florida International ($5,300)

We are doubling up on the running backs in this game, as Kejon Owens has shown the ability to run the ball well and catch some passes. He's coming off his second-best performance last week, as he now has 45 rushing attempts for 297 yards (6.6 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns and a 10-yard reception. We will be in a great position if he can continue running for 6.6 yards every attempt and get double-digit carries.

DFS picks: Wide receivers

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State ($5,700)

Jonathan Brady has been doing pretty well this season and needs to figure things out here against the UTEP Miners. He had 11.5 fantasy points last week and, now on the season, has produced 18 catches for 338 yards (18.8 yards per reception) with three touchdowns as well as four rushes for 18 yards (4.5 yards per attempt). He has the chance to make people miss and find the end zone in this game.

Kris Mitchell, Florida International ($7,400)

Kris Mitchell has been a solid producer this season in DFS, averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game thus far. On the year, he has 35 catches for 636 yards (18.2 yards per reception) with four receiving touchdowns. Expect a good game here against Sam Houston State, as their defense has struggled a bit this year.

Al'vonte Woodard, Sam Houston State ($5,000)

In his two previous games, Al'vonte Woodard is averaging 15.9 fantasy points per game, so he should be in a great position to provide value for his price point. He has played in three games and has 11 catches for 124 yards (11.3 yards per reception) with two touchdowns and can continue to provide value against FIU here.

Noah Smith, Sam Houston State ($6,400)

Noah Smith had a slow start but was able to begin playing as people expected, as he is averaging 25.3 fantasy points in his last three games. Smith has been playing incredibly well, as he has 38 catches for 308 yards (8.1 yards per reception) for three touchdown receptions. Sam Houston's offense is looking better lately, and Smith should get a large target share here.

Malik Phillips, Sam Houston State ($5,100)

Malik Phillips is coming off his most productive game of the season, as he had 24.8 fantasy points last week against New Mexico State. On the year, he has 20 catches for 267 yards (13.4 yards per reception) but zero touchdown grabs. Coming off a 10-reception game, he should be able to get the ball often here, and the game situation may feature a heavy passing attack.