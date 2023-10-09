College Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Brady Cook & More

Week 7 of the college fantasy football season should do well as there are a lot of quality players sitting on the waiver wire. There are a lot of ways to continue improving your fantasy team throughout the season and taking advantage of the waiver wire and getting some incredible talent that people are overlooking is definitely a way to improve.

With some roster spots on your team that are not doing too well, consider these four options to replace them with on the waiver wire heading into Week 7,

Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers (QB)

Brady Cook has been an excellent quarterback and has been undervalued. He currently is throwing for the fifth-most passing yards in college football so he is going to be a great option for the quarterback spot and will not turn the ball over much with a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Cook is definitely someone worth targeting as he is going to have great production throughout the season for the Tigers.

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State Aggies (QB)

Diego Pavia is one of the few players who is leading their respective program in both passing and rushing yards this season, so he will get you points. Going up against Sam Houston State this week also is a major plus as just a potential spot-start.

With the ability to do well, having thrown for 12 touchdown passes and running the football, expect big fantasy totals just laying on the waiver wire.

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech Red Raiders (RB)

Tahj Brooks is an excellent running back who likely is sitting on your waiver wire. Senior running back Tahj Brooks has been getting a lot of carries as he has 114 rushing attempts for 688 yards (6.0 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

Going up against Kansas State this week, he has been dominant lately. Brooks is averaging 144.5 rushing yards in his last four games and averages 0.8 touchdowns in that span as well.

Jerjuan Newton, Toledo Rockets (WR)

Junior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton has been a strong player for the Toledo Rockets and is doing well throughout the season. He has hauled in 22 receptions for 303 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Newton is doing well and should be able to find a solid role in the offense against a struggling Ball State program this week. He's definitely someone you should be targeting to pick up for your team.