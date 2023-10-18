College Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: Seth Henigan & More

Week 8 of the college fantasy football season should be able to continue improving your team as we get more tape and understand what to expect. There are a lot of ways to continue improving your fantasy team throughout the season.

With some openings on the roster, there are some players available on the waiver wire to add. Let's discuss four options to add to your fantasy lineup and why they should be a great pickup going forward.

QB Waiver Wire pickups

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Seth Henigan, Memphis Tigers (QB)

Seth Henigan is one of the better quarterbacks but his turnover-worthy throws are going to be enough to keep people away. However, the quarterback is someone to target on the waiver wire as he has the ability to put up points for your team.

On the year, he is 144-of-218 (66.1 completion percentage) with 1,697 yards with 13 touchdown passes to seven interceptions.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions (QB)

It is surprising to see how many leagues have Drew Allar still available on the waiver wire. Allar has been a top-tier quarterback in college football as he has a 74.6 QBR and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with 12 touchdown passes without any interceptions. He has thrown for eight touchdown passes in his last three games.

WR Waiver Wire pickup

Joey Hobert, Texas State Bobcats (WR)

If Joey Hobert is still available on the waiver wire, get him immediately. Hobert is one of the best pass-catchers in college football right now and should continue to maintain his form.

So far this season, he has 48 catches for 612 yards (12.8 yards per reception) with six touchdown receptions. He has five touchdown catches in his last four games and has double-digit receptions in two of his last three games. Expect him to not be available on the waiver wire much longer.

RB Waiver

Kairee Robinson, San Jose State Spartans (RB)

Kairee Robinson has been doing extremely well throughout the season for the San Jose State Spartans. On the season, he has 73 rushing attempts for 471 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 168 yards (15.3 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown.

He is going to be a great option in both the passing and rushing game and should do well this week against Utah State, so add him to your roster via the waiver wire.