College Football 2021: Conference title probabilities and projected win totals for every ACC team

The ACC has piggybacked off the success of the Clemson Tigers in recent years. Notre Dame will go back to being independent during the 2021-2022 season, which means things will start to look like the ACC of old in 2021. The ACC is broken into two divisions, the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Here's how the ACC divisions break down:

Atlantic

Boston College

Clemson

Florida State

Louisville

North Carolina State

Syracuse

Wake Forest

Coastal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Miami (FLA)

North Carolina

Pittsburgh

Virginia

Virginia Tech

The ACC may not have as many rivalries as other conferences, but its rivalries are feisty in itself. Here are the eight rivalries for the ACC conference.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech - Commonwealth Cup

Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State

Duke vs. North Carolina - Victory Bell

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State vs. Miami

Clemson vs. Florida State

The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2021-2022 season as the favorites to win the ACC once again. Clemson isn't too far ahead of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The ACC has the potential to be extremely interesting in 2021.

2021 ACC Conference probabilities and projections

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney

#1 Clemson Tigers

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 80%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 58%

PFF projected win total: 10.6

"In Dabo they trust" is something that will be heard a lot during the 2021-2022 Clemson Tigers season. Dabo Swinney is entering his first season without his star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Like Alabama, Clemson doesn't rebuild; they reload every year.

Clemson will turn to D.J. Uiagalelei to lead the offense into the future. Uiagalelei will get a key piece back in wide receiver Justyn Ross. Ross' return will be massive, considering he missed the 2020 season with a spinal injury.

The Tigers are stacked on defense with 2020 number one overall recruit Bryan Bresee and seventh-ranked recruit Myles Murphy. They're just the beginning for the Tigers on defense. Clemson is also bringing back safety Nolan Turner and cornerback Andrew Booth.

#2 North Carolina Tar Heels

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 50%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 18%

PFF projected win total: 8.9

North Carolina is entering the fall season with its best shot at knocking off Clemson. The Tar Heels have one of the most explosive offenses in the country heading into the 2021 season.

Sam Howell is a Heisman Trophy candidate and a projected top-ten pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The QB lost a lot of talent to the NFL draft last season. North Carolina lost its top two running backs and top two wide receivers from last season.

Mack Brown, though, made some excellent decisions that landed him in a top-15 recruiting class.

The Tar Heels have two of the best corners in the ACC in Storm Duck and Tony Grimes. North Carolina's success rests on the shoulders of its young talent hitting top form at the right time.

#3 Miami Hurricanes

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 21%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 7%

PFF projected win total: 7.6

Miami has a Heisman hopeful at quarterback as well in D'Eriq King. The Hurricanes quarterback is recovering excellently from the torn ACL he suffered last season. King brings a dual-threat look to the Hurricanes offense and makes the team even more dangerous.

Miami's offense was the second-best unit in efficiency in 2020. The Hurricanes have since added former Oklahoma Sooners wideout Charleston Rambo to the mix.

its unlikely that they will have too many turnover chains in 2021, with the defense losing a lot of talent to the NFL. Miami lost both its top pass rushers from last season in Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche.

The Hurricanes have some hope at safety with Bubba Bolden, one of the top defensive prospects in next year's draft. Miami is also welcoming newly transferred cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 Boston College Eagles

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 10%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 4%

PFF projected win total: 7.9

Boston College is entering the 2021-2022 season with a ton of experience in its offensive line. The Eagles will rely on their offensive line to keep their quarterback Phil Jurkovec off the turf.

Jurkovec will have his top target from 2020 in Zay Flowers. Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers completed 25 passes for 15+ yards last season, the third-most in the ACC.

Boston College will need some help from its defense in the 2021 season. The pass defense ranked towards the bottom of the ACC in 2020. The Eagles will return cornerback Josh DeBerry and Brandon Sebastian, who has declined of late.

If Boston College wants to compete in the top-heavy ACC, they'll need the pass defense to step up.

#5 Pittsburgh Panthers

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 10%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 3%

PFF projected win total: 7.5

Pittsburgh lost a lot of talent from its stellar defense. The Panthers lost both their top pass rushers in Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II. They also lost three defensive backs in Jason Pinnock, Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford.

The Panthers are not returning critical pieces to their front seven on defense. The Panthers will, however, bring back defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and linebacker Cam Bright. Three players on the Pitt Panthers defense are wild cards: cornerbacks Maquis Williams, Damarri Mathis and defensive tackle Keyshom Camp.

Kenny Pickett returns to lead the Pitt Panthers offense this fall. The success of the Panthers' 2021 season rests on the shoulders of Pickett and the Panthers' defense.

#6 Virginia Tech

PFF ACC Conference Championship Appearance Probability: 11%

PFF ACC Conference Championship Win Probability: 3%

PFF Projected Win Total: 7.5

Virginia Tech lost a crucial component in Hendon Hooker, who entered the transfer portal and signed with Tennessee. Hooker started 15 of the last 24 games for the Hokies. The Hokies will now hand over the starting quarterback job to Braxton Burmeister full-time.

Burmeister will have a solid group of wide receivers heading into the 2021 season. Virginia Tech is returning both Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. They're also returning one of the top tight ends in the country in James Mitchell.

The Hokies lost vital pieces to their offensive line when Christian Darrisaw took his talents to the NFL and Doug Nester entered the transfer portal. In return, Virginia Tech added former Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan. They'll also welcome back both Luke Tenuta and Lecitus Smith, who are top five in the conference.

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong

#7 Virginia Cavaliers

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 6%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 2%

PFF projected win total: 6.6

Virginia will welcome back its biggest surprise from 2020 in quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The Cavaliers have a successful dual-threat quarterback who made plays both through the air and on the ground.

Armstrong will have one of his top wideouts in Billy Kemp IV, who ranks in the top ten in the ACC. Virginia's offense suffered a massive loss when top wideout Lavel Davis Jr. tore his ACL this offseason.

The Cavaliers will need a better showing from their secondary during the 2021 season if they want to compete. Virginia's pass defense finished towards the bottom of the ACC in 2020. Anthony Johnson joined the team from Louisville this offseason, but it will take more for the Cavaliers to compete.

#8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 5%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 2%

PFF projected win total: 6.9

Wake Forest has one of the most experienced quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the ACC. Sam Hartman and Jaquarii Roberson ranked at the top in the ACC last season.

Hartman earned a PFF passing grade of 87.4, and Roberson had the second-best receiving grade, only trailing DeVonta Smith.

Defensively, the Demon Deacons are led by an above-average secondary. Wake Forest has an undervalued walk-on safety, Nick Anderson, who has continued to improve. They also have a former three-star corner who only recently burst onto the scene in Caelen Carson.

Wake Forest has something to look forward to in the 2021 season and should feel great about its future. Right now, the Demon Deacons lack enough talent to compete this fall.

#9 North Carolina State Wolfpack

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 2%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 1%

PFF projected win total: 6.6

North Carolina State may be the most underrated program in the ACC heading into the 2021 season. The Wolfpack has one of the best offensive lines in the conference behind center Grant Gibson. They also have one of the best run-blockers in Ikem Ekwonu.

Emeka Emezie and Thayer Thomas are two wide receivers with untapped potential. Devin Leary will look to utilize both Emezie and Thomas to their full potential in 2021. Leary has proved to be the right player for the Wolfpack at quarterback.

North Carolina State's 2021-2022 season rests on the success of their untapped potential, and unfortunately, they'll need that talent to flourish this season.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham

#10 Louisville Cardinals

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 2%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 1%

PFF Projected win total: 6

Louisville is returning talented quarterback Malik Cunningham for the season. The Cardinals will need to utilize Cunningham to his strengths in 2021, which is through his dual-threat abilities.

Louisville lost its most valuable wide receivers from last season in Tutu Atwell, Javian Hawkins and Dez Fitzpatrick. The Cardinals will need Malik Cunningham to clean up his turnovers and decision-making when throwing the ball into coverage.

Louisville lost too much talent to mount a run at the ACC championship this fall, but Malik Cunningham should have a successful season.

#11 Duke Blue Devils

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 2%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 0%

PFF projected win total: 5.3

Duke hasn't improved its roster from last season by registering the second-to-last recruiting class in the ACC. The Blue Devils have now recorded back-to-back seasons towards the bottom of the ACC in recruiting.

Duke has a quarterback in Gunnar Holmberg who has little experience. Holmberg is entering his fourth season with the Blue Devils and has only registered 28 career dropbacks. The Blue Devils will need Holmberg to take care of the football, which he's struggled with in the little time he's seen action.

Duke's defense is the bright spot of the team heading into the upcoming season. The Blue Devils return cornerback Josh Blackwell, who missed the majority of the 2020 season because of injury. There are too many problems on both offense and defense for the Blue Devils to successfully run in the ACC.

#12 Florida State Seminoles

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 1%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 0%

PFF Projected win total: 5.1

Florida State is coming off three straight losing seasons. The Seminoles have officially entered a rebuilding stage in their football program. FSU hasn't struggled like this since Bobby Bowden's first year as coach in 1976.

Florida State will lean on transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton, who is coming off a gruesome leg injury. The Seminoles are hoping that Milton is the savior of their football program. If Florida State wants to end its three-year run with losing records, they'll need Milton to have a massive 2021 season.

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito

#13 Syracuse Orange

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 1%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 0%

PFF projected win total: 4.8

Syracuse is coming off its worst season since leaving the Big East conference. The Orange will now turn to Tommy DeVito to be their Week 1 one starter. DeVito showed a lot of potential during the 2020-2021 college season.

Tommy DeVito has one target heading into the 2021 season, in Taj Harris. The two offensive starters showed some chemistry last season and will look to rekindle that in 2021.

Defensively, the Orange finished in the middle of the ACC. Entering the 2021 season, Syracuse is expected to struggle. The Orange have too many weaknesses on their roster to build a successful season in 2021.

#14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

PFF ACC Conference Championship appearance probability: 0%

PFF ACC Conference Championship win probability: 0%

PFF projected win total: 4

Georgia Tech is returning both its top running backs from last season in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason. It's also returning edge rushers Jordan Domineck and Jared Ivey. The Yellow Jackets did receive a boost through the transfer portal in former Old Dominion transfer Keion White.

It's not very promising for the Yellow Jackets outside of the running back position. Jeff Sims is the starting quarterback, but it doesn't look good after the season he put together in 2020. Georgia Tech lacks talent and will struggle to compete in the ACC this fall.

