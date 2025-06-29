College Football 26 best team rankings: Top 10 programs in latest edition of EA Sports game

With fans and gamers anticipating the release of College Football 26, EA Sports has unveiled the top teams in the game. The game hits the market on Jul. 10. However, the deluxe edition will be available for gamers to play digitally on Jul. 7, with key aspects of the game now revealed.

The latest edition of EA’s popular College Football franchise is coming with an array of new and updated features. These include a renewed home-field advantage and 2,800 new plays, along with 45 new formations.

Top 10 programs in EA Sports College Football 26

10. LSU, 86

With quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at its center, LSU’s offense ranks at No. 6 in College Football 26. The Tigers’ defense also ranks at No. 8, with the team coming in at No. 10. The developers, no doubt, are convinced that the Tigers are worth some of the hype surrounding them.

With the new home-field advantage, facing the team in Death Valley will have any gamer sweating.

9. Oregon, 86

Despite a disappointing outing at the College Football Playoff, the Ducks still had one of the best campaigns in the 2024 season. Their CFP failure notwithstanding, Dan Lanning’s men secure a spot at No. 9 in College Football 26.

The team has the No. 7 defense in the game, although its offense is a bit further down the ladder at No. 19.

8. Texas A&M, 88

The Aggies are another team to go for in the new College Football 26, with a highly rated Marcel Reed leading the offense at quarterback. Mike Elko’s revolution at College Station is starting to get recognition, and fans can get in on the action via their consoles.

The team is also pretty balanced on both sides of play, with its offense rated at 89 and its defense rated at 90.

7. Clemson, 88

The Clemson Tigers come in ahead of any ACC team in College Football 26. A reason for that includes Cade Klubnik at quarterback, dictating the pace for the offense. However, there is more to the offense than Klubnik’s throws, as Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams will be at the other end catching.

6. Georgia, 88

The Bulldogs are no longer where their fans are used to seeing them, as the indisputable top college program. Notwithstanding, they got an 88 overall rating in College Football 26, confirming they’re still a formidable force in the game.

With Gunner Stockton dictating the pace for the offense, Georgia fans may achieve something with their pads that the program hasn’t achieved in years.

5. Notre Dame, 88

Notre Dame is reaching for new heights under Marcus Freeman. After barely falling short of natty glory last season, the team is the dream of gamers in College Football 26. Expectations are high for the team ahead of the new season, and fans can relive that in the game.

4. Penn State, 88

Drew Allar is back, leading the Nittany Lions at quarterback again in College Football 26 after a great outing in College Football 25. The senior quarterback chose to spend another season on James Franklin’s roster rather than declare for the NFL draft.

With the hype rising through the roof ahead of the new season, it promises a lot of excitement in the game. With an offense rated 91 and a defense rated 94, fans should prepare to do damage with this team.

3. Ohio State, 88

The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and are set to be gamers’ favorite in the new edition of EA Sports College Football. They will be without national championship-winning quarterback Will Howard, who will likely be replaced by Julian Sayin as the starting quarterback.

His job is expected to be easier, however, with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate making the receptions.

2. Texas, 88

Texas has the best offense in the latest edition of EA Sports College Football, with an overall rating of 91, tied with Penn State. Arch Manning will be at the heart of that offense, making throws and setting the tone.

The Longhorns also have the second-best defense in the game, the kind of balance any gamer would love.

1. Alabama, 89

No team has a higher rating in College Football 26 than the Crimson Tide, although there are questions about who leads the charge in offense. Kalen DeBoer hasn’t revealed who will start as quarterback this fall, with his options including Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

But the role comes with relative ease for whoever gets it, with Ryan Williams up front to catch.

