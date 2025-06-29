The release of the College Football 26 video game is edging closer, and EA Sports has continued to unveil major details about the upcoming edition of the franchise. On Saturday, the publisher released the list of the best offenses in the game, with some major college football teams featuring on the list.
Here's a look at the top 10 highest-rated offenses in the upcoming release.
Top 10 offenses in College Football 26
#1: Texas
Texas has the highest-rated offense in CFB 26, with an offensive rating of 91. The Longhorns offense boasts names like Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.
#2: Penn State
Penn State has a lot of returners on offense, making them highly rated in the video game. With seniors like Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Trebor Pena, the Nittany Lions obtained an offensive rating of 91.
#3: Ohio State
Ohio State won't have a core of the offense that won the national championship last season. However, the program still boasts a lot of talent, earning an offensive rating of 91. Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin and Tate Carnell are among the key players on offense.
#4: Arizona State
Arizona State was one of the surprise packages of the 2024 season and its offense has earned a rating of 91 in College Football 26. The Sun Devils offense has the likes of Sam Leavitt, Kyson Brown and Jordyn Tyson.
#5: Clemson
Clemson will have a strong offense in 2025 despite losing 2024 lead rusher Phil Mafah. With names like Cade Klubnik, T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams, the Tigers have earned an offensive rating of 89 in the video game
#6: LSU
LSU boasts a host of notable returners on its offense despite losing some to the NFL. This has earned the team an offensive rating of 89. The Tigers have players like Garrett Nussmeier, Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown.
#7: Alabama
Alabama lost some core players on its offense to the NFL, but the program still boasts a strong core heading into next season. With names like Ryan Williams, Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide has an offensive rating of 89.
#8: Notre Dame
Notre Dame will be without a number of offensive players who led them to the national championship game last season. Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish have an offensive rating of 89 in College Football 26 with names like Jeremiyah Love, Jaden Greathouse and CJ Carr.
#9: Florida
Florida's offense played a crucial role in its resurgence last season and the offense received a rating of 89. The Gators boast names like DJ Lagway, Khaleil Jackson and J. Michael Sturdivant.
#10: Miami
Miami's offense had a successful season in 2024, earning the team a rating of 89, placing them among the best offenses in College Football 26. The Hurricanes have lost some key players from the previous season, but they have Carson Beck, Markel Bell and CJ Daniels.
