The release of the College Football 26 video game is edging closer, and EA Sports has continued to unveil major details about the upcoming edition of the franchise. On Saturday, the publisher released the list of the best offenses in the game, with some major college football teams featuring on the list.

Ad

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-rated offenses in the upcoming release.

Top 10 offenses in College Football 26

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1: Texas

Texas has the highest-rated offense in CFB 26, with an offensive rating of 91. The Longhorns offense boasts names like Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.

#2: Penn State

Penn State has a lot of returners on offense, making them highly rated in the video game. With seniors like Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Trebor Pena, the Nittany Lions obtained an offensive rating of 91.

Ad

Trending

#3: Ohio State

Ohio State won't have a core of the offense that won the national championship last season. However, the program still boasts a lot of talent, earning an offensive rating of 91. Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin and Tate Carnell are among the key players on offense.

#4: Arizona State

Arizona State was one of the surprise packages of the 2024 season and its offense has earned a rating of 91 in College Football 26. The Sun Devils offense has the likes of Sam Leavitt, Kyson Brown and Jordyn Tyson.

Ad

#5: Clemson

Clemson will have a strong offense in 2025 despite losing 2024 lead rusher Phil Mafah. With names like Cade Klubnik, T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams, the Tigers have earned an offensive rating of 89 in the video game

#6: LSU

LSU boasts a host of notable returners on its offense despite losing some to the NFL. This has earned the team an offensive rating of 89. The Tigers have players like Garrett Nussmeier, Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown.

Ad

#7: Alabama

Alabama lost some core players on its offense to the NFL, but the program still boasts a strong core heading into next season. With names like Ryan Williams, Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide has an offensive rating of 89.

#8: Notre Dame

Notre Dame will be without a number of offensive players who led them to the national championship game last season. Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish have an offensive rating of 89 in College Football 26 with names like Jeremiyah Love, Jaden Greathouse and CJ Carr.

Ad

#9: Florida

Florida's offense played a crucial role in its resurgence last season and the offense received a rating of 89. The Gators boast names like DJ Lagway, Khaleil Jackson and J. Michael Sturdivant.

#10: Miami

Miami's offense had a successful season in 2024, earning the team a rating of 89, placing them among the best offenses in College Football 26. The Hurricanes have lost some key players from the previous season, but they have Carson Beck, Markel Bell and CJ Daniels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More