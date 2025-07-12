  • home icon
  College Football 26 Soundtrack: Full Song List, Artists & Genre Breakdown

College Football 26 Soundtrack: Full Song List, Artists & Genre Breakdown

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Jul 12, 2025 11:24 GMT
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

One of the most exciting updates in EA Sports College Football 26 is the array of music available for gamers to choose from. The last edition of the game featured a rather dull and repetitive drumline. And while this new update doesn’t compare with the rich variety on Madden, it’s a massive update from what it used to be.

Gamers in College Football 26 can choose from more than 50 tracks, including original marching band pieces, classic college fight songs and band-style covers of popular hits. Some of the tracks are custom-made for in-game moments on some fields, and these can’t be switched. However, gamers still get to enjoy the variety as they play the different game modes.

Full list of songs, artists and genres on College Football 26

Marching Band Covers

Song TitleOriginal ArtistGenre
A Bar Song (Tipsy)ShaboozeyCountry/Hip-Hop
B.O.B.OutkastHip-Hop
Better NowPost MalonePop/Hip-Hop
Blinding LightsThe WeekndPop/Synthwave
DNA.Kendrick LamarHip-Hop
Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)Rich Homie QuanHip-Hop
FlowersMiley CyrusPop
FocusAriana GrandePop/R&B
Get ByTalib KweliHip-Hop
hot girl bummerBlackbearPop/Hip-Hop
I Had Some HelpPost MaloneCountry/Pop
Industry BabyLil Nas XHip-Hop
Never ScaredBone CrusherHip-Hop
Runaway BabyBruno MarsPop/Funk
Swag Surfin'Fast Life YungstazHip-Hop
VegasDoja CatPop/Hip-Hop
College Songs

  1. ASU Loyalty Song
  2. On, Brave Old Army Team
  3. For Boston
  4. Cheer for Cincinnati
  5. Fight CU
  6. MTSU Fight Song
  7. Every True Son
  8. Anchors Away
  9. Waving Song
  10. Fight On State
  11. Tulane University Fight Song
  12. UAB Fight Song
  13. The Golden Brahman
  14. Utah Man
  15. El Paso Fight
  16. O’Here’s to Wake Forest

More Songs by EA Sports College Football 26 Drumline

  1. Crispy Taco
  2. Dance
  3. Double Down
  4. Fools Gold
  5. Middle of Nowhere
  6. Mowgli
  7. Future Bonanza
  8. Quad Walk to the Natty
  9. Stick Swagger
  10. Flam and Eggs
  11. Grip Hop
  12. Head to Head
  13. Hit as a Fiddle
  14. Holy Cowbell
  15. Roll With It
  16. Snare Force One Part 1
  17. Snare Force One Part 2
  18. Strike Teen Spirit
  19. Sweet Sixteenths
  20. Tom, Stick & Harry
Stadium anthems & in-game songs

  1. Enter Sandman - Metallica (Virginia Tech)
  2. Sandstorm - Darude (South Carolina)
  3. Mr. Brightside - The Killers (Michigan)
  4. I’m Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys (Boston College, Notre Dame
  5. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes (multiple stadiums)
  6. FE!N - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti
  7. Tsunami - DVBBS & Borgeous
  8. Kernkraft 400 (Stadium Chant Mix) - Zombie Nation
  9. Also sprach Zarathustra (2001: A Space Odyssey) - Richard Strauss
