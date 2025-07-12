College Football 26 Soundtrack: Full Song List, Artists & Genre Breakdown

One of the most exciting updates in EA Sports College Football 26 is the array of music available for gamers to choose from. The last edition of the game featured a rather dull and repetitive drumline. And while this new update doesn’t compare with the rich variety on Madden, it’s a massive update from what it used to be.
Gamers in College Football 26 can choose from more than 50 tracks, including original marching band pieces, classic college fight songs and band-style covers of popular hits. Some of the tracks are custom-made for in-game moments on some fields, and these can’t be switched. However, gamers still get to enjoy the variety as they play the different game modes.
Full list of songs, artists and genres on College Football 26
•
Marching Band Covers
College Songs
- ASU Loyalty Song
- On, Brave Old Army Team
- For Boston
- Cheer for Cincinnati
- Fight CU
- MTSU Fight Song
- Every True Son
- Anchors Away
- Waving Song
- Fight On State
- Tulane University Fight Song
- UAB Fight Song
- The Golden Brahman
- Utah Man
- El Paso Fight
- O’Here’s to Wake Forest
More Songs by EA Sports College Football 26 Drumline
- Crispy Taco
- Dance
- Double Down
- Fools Gold
- Middle of Nowhere
- Mowgli
- Future Bonanza
- Quad Walk to the Natty
- Stick Swagger
- Flam and Eggs
- Grip Hop
- Head to Head
- Hit as a Fiddle
- Holy Cowbell
- Roll With It
- Snare Force One Part 1
- Snare Force One Part 2
- Strike Teen Spirit
- Sweet Sixteenths
- Tom, Stick & Harry
Stadium anthems & in-game songs
- Enter Sandman - Metallica (Virginia Tech)
- Sandstorm - Darude (South Carolina)
- Mr. Brightside - The Killers (Michigan)
- I’m Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys (Boston College, Notre Dame
- Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes (multiple stadiums)
- FE!N - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti
- Tsunami - DVBBS & Borgeous
- Kernkraft 400 (Stadium Chant Mix) - Zombie Nation
- Also sprach Zarathustra (2001: A Space Odyssey) - Richard Strauss
Edited by Neha