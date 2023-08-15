College football AP preseason poll: Ranking the top 25 programs ahead of the 2023 season ft. Georgia, Michigan, and more

College football fans eagerly await the release of the AP preseason poll every year. The poll, compiled by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, serves as a preview of what's to come, sparking debates and discussions.

Without a doubt, the AP preseason poll commands a lot of respect and influence. The poll consists of a top 25 ranking, highlighting the teams that are predicted to perform well in the upcoming season.

The Associated Press released its 2023 preseason top 25 on Monday. Let’s take a look at the teams that made the ranking.

#1, Georgia

As widely expected, two-time defending national champion Georgia came in at No. 1, marking the first time they lead the AP preseason poll in the College Football Playoff era. While not a unanimous choice, the Bulldogs garnered a strong majority with 60 out of 63 first-place votes, accumulating a total of 1,572 points.

#2, Michigan

The Wolverines trailed closely behind the Bulldogs at No. 2, receiving two first-place votes and a total of 1,490 points. The two-time reigning Big Ten champions have successfully advanced to the CFP in both of the last two seasons and will hope to claim the title this season.

#3, Ohio State

Taking the third position is Ohio State, with a single first-place vote and a total of 1,400 points. The Buckeyes aim for a comeback to the CFP after narrowly losing to Georgia in the semifinal last season. They will also strive to clinch their first Big Ten championship since 2020.

#4, Alabama

The Crimson Tide are No. 4 in the 2023 AP preseason poll, and a good number of analysts have a reservation on this. However, Nick Saban's Alabama team is never one to bet against. With 1,398 points, the Crimson Tide are aiming to return to the CFP this season after narrowly missing out in 2022.

#5, LSU

The Tigers are fifth with 1,296 points in the AP Preseason poll after reaching the SEC championship game in 2022 as the winner of the SEC West. In what will be Brian Kelly's second season in charge, LSU aims to win the SEC championship and reach the CFP this season

The 2023 Top 25 AP preseason poll

