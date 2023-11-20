College Football Bowl Projections for 2023-24: Can Caleb Williams' USC eye a national championship after Week 12 loss? 

Caleb Williams might have played his last game for the Trojans against the UCLA Bruins in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. The quarterback is eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft but has yet to make a decision on whether he will return to USC next year.

The Trojans suffered a 38-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday, which was their final regular-season game this year. However, they will not be able to compete for a national championship since they aren't ranked among the top four teams in the country.

As per NCAA rules, the four top-ranked teams in the country will play in the college football semifinals. At the time of writing, those four teams are the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies.

USC finished fifth in the Pac-12 this year. Lincoln Riley's team posted a rather underwhelming 7-5 overall record and went 5-4 in the conference.

According to reports, the most popular projection for USC is a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Illinois Fighting Illini are considered a potential opponent for the Trojans this year.

Another probable option for USC would be to play in the LA Bowl, hosted by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. It would also allow the Trojans to play close to their headquarters and be more accessible to their fanbase.

Nonetheless, fans will have to wait until Dec. 3 to know which bowl game USC will play this year.

A look at Caleb Williams' stats in the 2023 CFB season

Caleb Williams had another impressive season with the USC Trojans in 2023. However, the Heisman Trophy winner wasn't able to lead them to the conference title.

Williams racked up a whopping 3.633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes this season. He also added 136 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground across 12 games.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Williams will play in the bowl game for USC next month. Fans will also be eager to know about his decision on whether he will play for the Trojans in 2024 or declare for the NFL draft.