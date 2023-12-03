College Football Bowl Projections 2023: Michigan to face Florida State in the Sugar Bowl

The College Football Bowl season is upon us, as the College Football Playoff rankings are going to be coming out at noon Eastern. However, there are a lot more than just the top four teams to discuss, as there are nearly 35 bowl games to discuss. Let's take a closer look at every single bowl game.
New Year's College Football Bowl Projections
The New Year's Six bowl games are going to be interesting, as there are a few teams that deserve to make the College Football Playoff. Let's take a look at all six games and discuss why they deserve to be in the games that they are in.
Sugar Bowl Projections
#1 Michigan vs. #4 Florida State
The Michigan Wolverines ran the table and with their impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, they deserve to be considered the top team in the nation.
They have completely dominated on both sides of the field. With JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, an incredible defense and coach Jim Harbaugh, this team is going to be tough to argue with in any other position.
The Florida State Seminoles are one of the few teams on which people are arguing about their position. However, in the history of the College Football Playoff, no Power Five team has missed the CFP after having an undefeated season and winning their respective conference championship.
Even without Jordan Travis leading the offense, they were able to win against the Louisville Cardinals and still have an outstanding team. Expect them to make the fourth team in the college football playoff.
Rose Bowl Projections
#2 Washington vs. #3 Texas
The Washington Huskies jump up a spot from last week's College Football Playoff rankings with their second win over the Oregon Ducks this season, this time in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game.
An undefeated season deserves to be recognized and Michael Penix Jr. has proven to be arguably the best quarterback in the entire sport. Running the table in the Pac-12 was difficult with the number of quality teams but they found a way and did just that.
The Texas Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference Championship over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They get in over Georgia and Alabama due to defeating the SEC Champions during the regular season. While it is difficult to imagine a CFP without an SEC team, this Longhorns program has proven to be better.
Even with the injury to Jonathon Brooks and surviving the Quinn Ewers injury, this team has been able to win consistently and dominate. Steve Sarkisian's program has proven to be one of the elite teams and should get the third spot in the rankings.
Cotton Bowl Projections
Oregon vs. Penn State
The Oregon Ducks had two losses to the Washington Huskies and missed the College Football Playoffs but they still deserve to get a New Year's Six bowl berth. Bo Nix has been one of the top Heisman Trophy favorites, as the program is second in passing yards per game (342.8) and points per game (44.2).
Their defense has been no slouch either, as they are 11th with just 17.3 points per game. With Bucky Irving and Troy Franklin putting up 1,000+-yard seasons as well, it is hard to keep the Ducks out of the conversation.
The Penn State Nittany Lions have been playing well, as they also ended the year with two losses despite not making a conference championship game. Their two losses were against Ohio State and Michigan so it's difficult to fault them as both were single-digit differences.
Drew Allar looked good under center but the team was putting up points as they are 12th in college football with 37.2 points per game. Their defense was one of the best, and their 11.4 points allowed per game rank third in the sport.
Fiesta Bowl Projections
Liberty vs. Missouri
The Liberty Flames is the only Group of Five team to make the New Year's Six bowl game after winning the Conference USA Championship and improving to 13-0.
They were fifth in the country with points (40.8) and best in the sport with rushing yards (302.9) so they have one of the best programs to move the ball and step up. With Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley leading the way, they are going to be a tough team to beat and are going under the radar as a Group of Five program.
The Missouri Tigers were 10-2 and did not make the conference championship game in the SEC but they had an amazing season. They played well behind a strong offense that was tied for 24th with 34.1 points per game and held the opposition to 22.3 points per game.
With Brady Cook under center and having one of the leading rushers in Cody Schrader with almost 1,500 rushing yards, this offense is hard to slow down as well. This would be an outstanding game between two elite backfields.
Peach Bowl Projections
Georgia vs. Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs losing the SEC Championship Game after being considered the top-ranked program is going to drop them out of the College Football Playoff.
It's difficult to drop that many spots but it is difficult to put them in the top four with a weak schedule.
Bulldogs not making the CFP means zero SEC teams but there were four teams more worthy than them to make it so it will be interesting to see how Kirby Smart and the team react to that, as they believe they still should be in the College Football Playoff, but there is no path.
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the conference championship week without a game as they did not make the Big Ten Championship Game. They can't move up when teams behind them played and won so they will be sitting in a New Year's Six bowl game.
With Ryan Day on the hot seat for missing the CFP, it will be interesting to see if he jumps ship during the offseason. With a lot of offensive stars potentially sitting out this game and one of the best defenses in the nation, this will be a great low-scoring game.
Orange Bowl Projections
Alabama vs. Louisville
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a rocky start to the season but ended up dethroning the Georgia Bulldogs to claim the SEC Championship.
While that is impressive in itself, with three undefeated conference champions and a conference champion that defeated the Crimson Tide, they miss out on the College Football Playoff once again.
This is a great landing spot as this is a New Year's Six bowl game for Alabama after looking completely lost before conference play even began.
With the ACC contracted to the Orange Bowl and the Florida State Seminoles making the College Football Playoff, the Louisville Cardinal should make this.
They were able to exceed all expectations from the preseason and be the second-best team in the conference and they should be rewarded for their incredible overachieving.
With the offense scoring 30.9 points per game and only losing three games over the course of the regular season, this feels like a great landing spot for them.
Remaining College Football Bowl Projections
Famous Toastery Bowl
Air Force vs. SMU
New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
Celebration Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Howard
Cure Bowl
UNLV vs. Syracuse
New Mexico Bowl
Kansas State vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Texas Tech
Independence Bowl
Utah vs. USF
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Ohio vs. Rutgers
Frisco Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. California
Boca Raton Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
Gasparilla Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Florida A&M
Birmingham Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
Camellia Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Old Dominion
Armed Forces Bowl
NC State vs. LSU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Rice vs. USC
68 Ventures Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Tulane
Las Vegas Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. UCLA
Hawaii Bowl
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Quick Lane Bowl
Toledo vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl
Clemson vs. Boston College
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Duke
Military Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH)
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Georgia State vs. Texas State
Texas Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Kentucky
Fenway Bowl
UCF vs. Northwestern
Pinstripe Bowl
Troy vs. Memphis
Pop-Tarts Bowl
James Madison vs. Utah State
Alamo Bowl
Maryland vs. Oregon State
Gator Bowl
West Virginia vs. Auburn
Sun Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Iowa
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs. Tennessee
Music City Bowl
Kansas vs. Fresno State
Arizona Bowl
Marshall vs. Texas A&M
Reliaquest Bowl
Boise State vs. UTSA
Citrus Bowl
Arizona vs. Wyoming
Holiday Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Miami