College football bye week 3: All 5 teams that will take a break this weekend ft. Mike Norvell's FSU

It’s Week 3 of college football this season, and there’s enough action for fans to catch up with. But not every team is busy with game plans or facing any opponent this week, as they are on their bye week.
To college football fans, bye weeks are those moments during the season when they miss watching their teams in action. However, there’s more to it, with teams taking time off to review their campaigns so far and adjusting their strategies ahead of their next games. Here are the five teams taking a break this weekend in college football.
5. The Louisville Cardinals
The Cardinals opened their seasons with two consecutive wins against Eastern Kentucky and James Madison. However, those are non-conference opponents, and the real test starts when they face Pittsburgh on Sept. 27. Still, that is not an immediate concern as they have to face Bowling Green at home on Sept. 20.
4. The Colorado State Rams
Colorado State is taking a much-needed break after Week 2’s defeat at Washington. The Rams went to the game on the back of a hard-fought win against Northern Colorado. Jay Norvell’s men will need to come back with a convincing win against their next opponents. They get this whole week to prepare for that.
3. The Oklahoma State Cowboys
After a crushing defeat at Oregon exposed the Cowboys’ offensive and defensive inadequacies, this bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. What Mike Gundy and his team need is a complete overhaul of their game approach before their Week 4 game against Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane is set to face Navy on Saturday.
2. The UNLV Rebels
With a 3-0 record after Week 2, the Rebels are already getting shouts for a potential playoff berth. While it’s still too early to call, a flawless record at Week 3 is a great start. With this week to cool off, a trip to Miami (OH) is next on the Rebels’ tab. Another bye week will follow before the team gets its first taste of conference play against Wyoming in October.
1. The Florida State Seminoles
The Seminoles have proven over the past two weeks that they remain a force in college football despite their disappointing campaign last season. Victories against Alabama and East Texas A&M have set the tone for what fans expect from the team this season, and it’s wins. Kent State is up next for the Seminoles on Sept. 20.