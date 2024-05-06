College football coaches rankings 2024: Steve Sarkisian, Kalen DeBoer make the cut in top 10

With spring practices ending, it's time to assess the state of college football coaches rankings. While Nick Saban has ridden off into the sunset, there are plenty of other legends holding up the coaching profession. Heading into a new season, it's time to scrutinize a new top 10 with our college football coaches rankings.

College football coaches rankings 2024: Top 10

Kansas coach Lance Leipold is one of the most underrated minds in college football.

#10, Lance Leipold, Kansas

There are few more likely spots to begin our college football coaches rankings than Kansas. But Lance Leipold is a game-changer. A national title winner at the Division III level, he took Buffalo to a 10-win season. Taking over a morbid Kansas program, he's gone 2-10, 6-7 and then 9-4. Leipold has done more with less than almost any coach in America.

#9, Steve Sarkisian, Texas

On the other hand, Steve Sarkisian has held multiple high-profile jobs but has finally broken through. Sark was 34-29 at Washington and made it only 18 games at USC. But some personal demons were conquered, and in three years, Sark has taken Texas from 5-7 to 12-2 and in the CFP. He's a great offensive mind and has learned from his previous mistakes.

#8, Ryan Day, Ohio State

Some would argue that Ryan Day being on the list is ridiculous, while some would argue that he should be higher. The OSU boss is 56-8. At most schools, his statute would be commissioned. At Ohio State, a three-game losing streak to Michigan and no national titles leaves Day approaching a hot seat. Both of these facts can be true. Day is 39-3 in Big Ten play. His breakthrough will come.

#7, Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Like Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin had his growing pains. An ugly span with the NFL's Raiders, a bad year at Tennessee and an indifferent tenure at USC got him started. But after three excellent years at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin is 34-15 at Ole Miss, with two double-digit win seasons in four years. He's grown into his football wisdom and is a much-beloved head coach.

#6, Mike Norvell, Florida State

Mike Norvell took over Memphis and led that program to a 12-win season. He then moved to FSU and his Seminoles have gone 3-6, 5-7, 10-3 and 13-1. Norvell missed a College Football Playoff berth by an eyelash a year ago. He seems likely to get the Seminoles there and probably move up our college football coaches rankings.

#5, Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Kalen DeBoer has won at every stop, but now he's inherited the toughest act to follow in college football. Can he measure up to Nick Saban? The fact that the answer is "maybe" speaks to his impressive resume. DeBoer was 67-3 at the NAIA level. He led Fresno State to a 9-3 season and took Washington to the national title game in his second year. We'll see how the Alabama job goes.

#4, Kyle Whittingham, Utah

In a world of constant transition, Kyle Whittingham has spent two decades at Utah. His record is 162-79. He had a 13-0 season at Utah in 2008 and has had six other 10-win seasons there. Whittingham hasn't had a losing season since 2013. A College Football Playoff appearance would augment his resume and with the new setup, he could get one soon.

#3, Brian Kelly, LSU

Brian Kelly won two Division II titles at Grand Valley State. He built up Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame to impressive levels. Hired into a tough job at LSU, Kelly has won 10 games in each of his first two seasons. His teams are exciting, his recruiting is excellent and the only reason he's not higher in our college football coaches rankings is the lack of a national title.

#2, Dabo Sweeney, Clemson

Many will rank Dabo Sweeney lower, but it takes more than a 9-4 season to drop down our college football coaches rankings. Sweeney is 170-43 at Clemson. That includes two national titles and four national title game appearances. 2023 was his first season without double-digit wins since 2010. He's a legend and could be right back on top soon.

#1, Kirby Smart, Georgia

The successor to Nick Saban's crown, Kirby Smart is 94-16 at Georgia. He's won two national titles and reached a third championship game. Since an 8-5 first year at UGA in 2016, the only time Smart has failed to win 10 games was the COVID-shortened 2020 season. It's not a question of whether Smart is on top of our college football coaches rankings. It's who's behind him and how far.

