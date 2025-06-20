College football insider shares his take on the "biggest challenge" for Carson Beck at Miami in the upcoming season

Carson Beck will pass the football in new surroundings for the first time in his collegiate career. The former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback has joined the Miami Hurricanes and will look to guide the program to a deep postseason run.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, college football insider Chip Patterson discussed the biggest challenge ahead of Beck’s first year in Miami. Speaking on the CBS Sports YouTube channel, Patterson said:

"The one thing that he (Carson Beck) has to his advantage is a quarterback friendly offense. He is going to be able to really stretch defenses with the playmakers that the Hurricanes have on the outside.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They are so good along the offensive line, they will be able to protect him because Carson Beck when he went through his mid-season slump last year. It was when Tate Ratledge was out and Georgia had offensive line injury issues."

The veteran analyst continued:

"We started to see that Carson Beck under pressure is a weakness. He can work to get over that certainly as he works on his own development, but with the offensive line Miami has in place I think that's so huge for him and for masking something that we saw exposed a little bit last season.

"But when I think about stepping into the shoes of Cam Ward it's not all the touchdowns, it's not all the yards, the biggest challenge for Carson Beck is going to be to step into that role that Cam Ward had as the leader of the team."

Carson Beck will have his work cut out in the leadership department, as Cam Ward was the model leader for the Hurricanes in his lone season with the program.

Beck is fresh off four years with the Georgia Bulldogs. He served as a backup in his first two seasons before taking over the starting quarterback role for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Next up is a new adventure in Miami.

Expand Tweet

What's next for Carson Beck and Miami?

There's been a lot of chatter about how and when Carson Beck will adjust to life under center for the Hurricanes. Miami and Georgia utilize significantly different offensive schemes and play styles.

Beck's first game for Miami will likely be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He will face a major test against the reigning national championship finalists while also working to build chemistry with his new teammates.

The Miami Hurricanes have been active in the offseason, bolstering their roster ahead of a potential playoff push. This season could be a make-or-break one for Miami’s top brass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.