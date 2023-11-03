The 2023 college football season is at its midway point, and the race to the Heisman Trophy is heating up. Players are beginning to separate themselves as impressive performances continue to stock up for some of the best players around the country.

Highly touted quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. and Jordan Travis have led the close race over the last few weeks with big-time wins over some top schools in the country.

Penix has his Washington Huskies at No. 5 in the AP Poll, while Travis has the Florida Seminoles just ahead of them at No. 4. Other players like Marvin Harrison Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix are also establishing their spots in the Heisman Trophy race.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here's our Heisman watchlist as we reach the halfway point of the 2023 college football season.

College Football Midseason Heisman Trophy Watch

#1 Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies

At the top of the list after Week 8, we have Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix. Washington has an undefeated record at 8-0 and was ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Penix has been brilliant in his first eight contests, throwing for 2,945 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions, including a crucial top-ten win over Oregon in Week 6.

Washington is a real threat in the College Football Playoff hunt, in large part due to its air raid offense led by a star quarterback. It's hard to put anyone above Penix in the Heisman Trophy race right now, and the trophy appears to be his to lose at the halfway point of the season.

#2: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

Following a quiet week one performance that seemingly knocked him out of Heisman Trophy contention, "Maserati Marv" Marvin Harrison has been all gas, no brakes for the 8-0 Buckeyes as Ohio State is No. 3 in the country.

Harrison has been on fire since that week one outing, passing the 100-yard mark in six of his last seven and scoring eight touchdowns. The Heisman hopeful has three games of at least 160 yards and has had at least 100 yards and a touchdown in his last four straight games.

Ohio State sits atop the College Football Playoff rankings, as the school has found its identity on offense with Harrison leading the way. With this level of play, we could see another rarity with a receiver taking home Heisman Trophy honors.

#3 Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks

Outside of a missed field goal, resulting in the loss to Washington, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks have played flawless football this season. Sitting at 7-1 (No. 6 CFP), Bo Nix has his Ducks still firmly in College Football Playoff contention.

A good chunk of Oregon's success this season can be attributed to Bo Nix's ability to take care of the football. Through eight games, Nix has completed a mind-boggling 78% of his passes for 2,337 yards and 21 touchdowns with only one interception.

Bo Nix and the Ducks have been rolling and definitely cannot be counted out of playoff contention, as they have played nearly perfect football, even with the loss to the Huskies in Week 6.

#4 Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles

Jordan Travis has the ability to reach the top of this list with one performance, possibly more so than anyone else in the hunt. Travis has the 8-0 Seminoles at No. 4 in the country, displaying amazing ball security and accuracy this season.

Already having some key wins against Clemson and Duke, Travis' numbers are brilliant as he has thrown for 2,109 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing almost 65% of passes. The Florida State quarterback has also gotten it done on the ground, adding six touchdowns to his count for the season.

The Seminoles are sitting pretty at the No. 4 spot in the CFP ranking, with their sights set on an ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Travis could be the first Seminole to take home the Heisman Trophy in a decade.