College football national championship odds: Updated rankings for 2025-26 title in Week 9 ft. Ryan Day's Ohio State

Week 8 of the college football season is in the books, and there's been some shakeups in the Top 25. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, the Alabama Crimson Tide secured an impressive win over the Tennessee, and Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes are on track to defend their national championship.With Week 9 around the corner, let's examine the current national championship odds. Kindly note that these odds are culled from On3 Sports.College football national championship Odds in Week 95. Oregon Ducks (+1000)The Oregon Ducks got back to winning ways in Week 8, securing a much-needed victory over Rutgers. Dan Lanning's side bounced back from a close loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in their previous game.Quarterback Dante Moore was in fine form as he threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. The Ducks also showcased their running game as they amassed four ground TDs. Next up for Dan Lanning's side is a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 9.4. Georgia Bulldogs (+1000)Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are perennial playoff contenders, and they're in the running for this year's national championship. The Bulldogs showcased their grit in an impressive Week 8 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.Quarterback Gunner Stockton was the star of the show as he amassed a stat line of 289 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 59 rushing yards, and one rushing TD. He was instrumental in the Bulldogs securing an impressive win at one of the toughest grounds in all of college football. The Bulldogs are 6-1 entering Week 9. Next up is a crunch matchup against the Florida Gators.3. Indiana Hoosiers (+900)The Indiana Hoosiers showed no signs of rust a week after securing a famous win over the Oregon Ducks. They defeated the Michigan State Spartans by a 38-13 score and entered Week 9 undefeated.The Hoosiers are playing dominant college football in 2025, and they're inching closer to securing their playoff berth. Next up is a home game against the UCLA Bruins.2. Alabama Crimson Tide (+600)The Alabama Crimson Tide are searching for its first national championship in the post-Nick Saban era. They had a few problems in Week 8 as they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers.Next up for Kalen DeBoer's side is a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's a road trip, but one that the expectant Crimson Tide fan base will expect to win.1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+275)The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the team to beat in college football. The defending national champs swatted away the challenge posed by the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 8.Julian Sayin was the star of the show as he threw for 393 passing yards and three touchdowns. Next up is a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.