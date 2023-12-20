College football players returning in 2024: Full list of players who are coming back in 2024

College football is in a very interesting phase of its season, as players are deciding whether to return to their collegiate program, enter the NCAA Transfer Portal or declare for the NFL draft. It will be very interesting to figure out which players are going to return to their college football program.

With bowl games still going on and some of the top programs waiting to play, including both College Football Playoff semifinal games, this list is only going to continue to grow as we get more information.

Let's take a look into which players are going to be returning to the college football next season.

Full list of College football returning players at each position in 2024

Returning QBs in CFB 2024

Carson Beck, Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs were ready to head into the future in 2024 with quarterback commit Dylan Raiola leading the team.

He was ready to try to get back into the top teams after having the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak snapped. However, a lot has changed in 24 hours, as Carson Beck announced about returning to the program, and Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Carson Beck had a great season in 2023 in his first year as a starter after spending his first two seasons as the backup quarterback behind Stetson Bennett.

He went 289-of-399 (72.4 completion percentage) for 3,738 yards with 22 passing touchdowns to six interceptions while also attempting 59 carries for 126 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

In his career, Beck is 325-of-457 (71.1 completion percentage) for 4,224 yards with 28 passing touchdowns compared to eight interceptions and 71 rushing attempts for 184 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart had a decision to make about his future, as he's eligible for the 2024 NFL draft.

However, Dart has decided to stay with the Ole Miss Rebels for another season. He had a remarkable season and continues to step up, improving his completion percentage in the last three years.

In 2023, he's 208-of-318 (65.4 completion percentage) for 2,985 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions and 111 carries for 377 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) with seven rushing touchdowns.

Dart has been a strong player, as he played 2021 in USC before transferring to Ole Miss before the 2022 season.

During his collegiate career, he finished 551-of-869 (63.4 completion percentage) for 7,312 yards with 49 passing touchdowns to 21 interceptions and 261 rushing attempts for 1,034 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with an additional 10 rushing touchdowns.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is in a very similar spot as where Jaxson Dart is, as he has remaining eligibility and decided to return to his team instead of entering the 2024 NFL draft.

There's a bit of a difference, though, as Daniels has been sidelined for most of the season with a back injury and did not play since Sept. 23.

Daniels was a Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year and was expected to do a lot for the Kansas Jayhawks. Instead, he played three games; he missed the opening game and did not play after Week 4.

On the season, Jalon Daniels finished 56-of-75 (74.7 completion percentage) for 705 yards with five passing touchdowns to one interception while running 27 times for 74 yards (2.7 yards per carry) but could not run into the end zone.

The 2024 season will be the fifth season with the Kansas Jayhawks. He has gone 365-of-574 (63.6 completion percentage) for 4,297 yards with 31 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions and 211 rushing attempts for 600 yards (2.8 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Returning WRs in CFB 2024

Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

Senior wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. has decided to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2024 college football season instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

A big factor in the decision seems to be the fact that he only appeared in three games due to an injury and had a lot of hype to be one of the top receivers off the board in this upcoming draft.

However, the 2023 preseason All-SEC and All-American wide receiver announced about returning to the Gamecocks.

He finished the 2023 season with just three receptions for 37 yards (12.3 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception. This will be his fifth collegiate season. He spent the first two seasons with James Madison before transferring to South Carolina prior to the 2022 season.

Throughout his collegiate career, he has 187 receptions for 2,818 yards (15.1 yards per catch) with 28 touchdown receptions while also having three rushing attempts for 10 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

