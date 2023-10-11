College football playoff picture after Week 6: Who comes out of the Pac-12?

The college football season is already half over as we enter Week 7 this weekend.

Through six weeks of college football, who will be in the playoffs is still in the air. The Georgia Bulldogs could be one of the four teams as they remain undefeated and are looking to three-peat this season.

However, the Big 10, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the ACC are up for grabs. This could change the entire landscape of the college football playoff.

What the college football playoff picture looks like after Week 6

Currently, after Week 6, according to ESPN, Oklahoma has the best chance of making the college football playoff at 71 percent. The Sooners are 6-0 and are coming off an upset win over the Texas Longhorns last weekend.

Oklahoma has a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way, and if they win the Big 12, the Sooners will likely be in the playoff.

ESPN then gives Ohio State a 52% chance of making the CFB. However, the Buckeyes making the playoff will ultimately come down to if they beat Michigan (29 percent chance) and Penn State.

The top four include the Georgia Bulldogs at 42%, who look poised to repeat as SEC champions and Oregon at 40%. However, the Ducks' playoff chances could go down in flames this weekend as Oregon goes on the road to play Washington.

Odds of winning the national championship

With still plenty of games left to determine who will be in the college football playoff, a better way to look at who might be in the top four is the betting odds. Georgia could win the National Title at +260, followed by Michigan at +340, Florida State at +800 and Ohio State at +900.

Despite ESPN giving them the best chance to make the college football playoff, interestingly, Oklahoma is tied for seventh in odds.

Teams to watch out for in college football playoff

In the Big 10, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are the three teams that will determine who makes the college football playoff.

The schools are three of the best teams in the country and will all play one another this year. If one of the schools goes 2-0, it sets them up to win the Big Ten and be in the college football playoff.

In the Pac-12, USC, Oregon and Washington are all undefeated, and if one of those schools can remain undefeated, they should get into the college football playoff.